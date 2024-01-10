Audiences first came to know about Challengers back in 2022. Following the box office triumphs of Call Me by Your Name and Suspiria, Director Luca Guadagnino revealed that he had cast Zendaya in his next project.

September 15, 2022, was the original release date of Challengers. It was eventually delayed because of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes. Now that the strike is over, anticipation of the upcoming release is at an all-time high.

Challengers: Release Date

On April 26, 2024, Challengers is scheduled for theatrical release in the United States. There is no confirmed date for Challengers’ release on streaming platforms; it will only be accessible in cinemas.

Nevertheless, since Amazon owns MGM, the distribution company handling the movie, it is probable that Prime Video will eventually make the film accessible for streaming.

Is There A Trailer For Challengers?

MGM dropped the Challengers trailer on June 20, 2023. As the trailer opens to Rihanna’s track S&M, it shows Tashi (Zendaya) at the pinnacle of her tennis career, meeting her best friends Patrick (Josh O’Connor) and Art (Mike Faist.

The trio creates a passionate triangle of love. We find out that Tashi eventually marries Art, although her career ends early due to an injury. When Patrick returns to their life years later, Tashi trains him as he prepares to take on his old friend.

Challengers: Cast

The participation of the well-known Zendaya in this upcoming film has garnered the most attention. Following her second Best Actress Emmy victory for Euphoria, Zendaya will portray Tashi.

The character of Tashi in Challengers persuades her husband, Art (played by Mike Faist from West Side Story), to enter the Challenger competition.

Josh O’Connor, who won an Emmy for his work on The Crown, will also feature in the movie as Patrick, who used to be Art’s best friend and Tashi’s lover.

Challengers: Plot

According to the film’s official plot synopsis, Tashi (Zendaya), a former tennis player now a coach, took her husband Art (Mike Faist) and made him a legendary grand slam winner.

She forces him to participate in a ‘Challenger’ event akin to the lowest professional competition tier to shake him out of his losing streak. He faces Josh O’Connor, Tashi’s ex-boyfriend, across the net.

Challengers offers the ideal balance of drama, romance, and tennis. Furthermore, since most of the narrative takes place on or near the court, tennis enthusiasts will have much to marvel at.

Challengers will be theatrically released in the United States on April 26, 2024.

Must Read: Netflix’s Lift: Release Date, Cast, Plot & Everything Else You Should Know About Kevin Hart’s New Action-Comedy Flick

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News