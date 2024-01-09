When Adam Driver debuted as Kylo Ren in Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015), franchise fans fell in love with him. In the 2019 film Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, in which the character meets his demise, and the 2017 film Star Wars: The Last Jedi, the actor returned to play the antagonist.

Adam Driver’s Future in The Star Wars Franchise Is Uncertain

Adam Driver has declared that he will not return to the Star Wars universe to play Kylo Ren. In a recent interview with the SmartLess podcast, the actor addressed speculation that his character might reemerge in the upcoming series of movies. He also stated that he is not working on any new projects with the company.

Adam Driver responded with precision when questioned about a possible return to the Star Wars universe during his interview on the SmartLess podcast. “They’re doing stuff, but not with me,” he remarked. I’ve stopped doing this. He said “yes” to the host’s question, “You’re done because the character’s done?”

Adam Driver’s Character In The Next Star Wars Film

Last month, Adam Driver discussed his character of Kylo Ren on The Rich Eisen Show. He claimed that during the course of his three films, The Force Awakens (2015), The Last Jedi (2017), and The Rise of Skywalker (2019), his character’s arc deviated from the original script.

Adam stated that after the three films, his character—who started as the most lost and defenseless—would have become the most devoted to the dark side. It was never intended for the character to become softer and be saved as Ben Solo.

As it turns out, the initial plan was the opposite. Instead of evolving into a conflicted anti-hero during the trilogy, Kyle Ren was meant to become more villainous.

For those who don’t know, Daisy Ridley will reprise her role as Rey in The Rise of Skywalker, a 2019 film, in a new installment of the Star Wars saga. Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy (Ms. Marvel) will helm the movie, while Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) will pen the script. With this movie, Obaid-Chinoy becomes the first female and person of color to helm a feature-length Star Wars movie.

