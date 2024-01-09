Jonathan Majors’ first interview after his guilty verdict is finally out, and the actor got the platform to bring forth his side of the story to his fans. He has spoken about how his world came crashing down after his dismissal from the MCU as Kang the Conqueror by Marvel. Majors also expressed that his skin color also had a role in him being arrested and convicted for assault on ex-girlfriend Grace Jabbari.

The actor is one of the rising stars in Hollywood who got his fame after joining Marvel, but it was shortlived, and people already speculated about his firing from Disney after his arrest last year in March. In December 2023, the verdict came out, and he was found guilty and will be sentenced in February 2024. Majors has revealed that his partner, actress Meagan Good, has been by his side throughout, in addition to his family.

In his interview with Linsey Davis for ABC’s GMA segment, Jonathan Majors recounted what happened between him and his ex, Grace Jabbari, on that fateful day. He urges his fans to believe that it was never his intention to hurt Jabbari and doesn’t know how it all ended like this. We have jotted down the highlights from the Marvel star’s most recent interview. Keep scrolling to know!

Jonathan Majors’ Interview Highlights –

Racism

Jonathan Majors thought that his racial background might have had a role to play in his arrest and his case result. In the videos, Majors was seen going after Grace and referring to that; Majors said, “If you watch those videos and you reverse that, and you saw a Black man chasing a young white girl down the street, screaming and crying, that man is gonna be shot and killed in the streets of New York City. That Black man will feel that.”

Marvel Firing

As soon as the verdict came out, Marvel fired him from the role of Kang from the MCU. Host Davis asked about his reaction upon getting this news, and he said, “[it was] like the world stopped.” He added, “It’s like you work so hard for things. And then, you know, it’s done.” The actor hopes and prays that his career isn’t over in Hollywood and gets to do more work, and he trusts god’s plan and His timing.

He appeared in Loki Season 1 & 2, in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, and was set to appear in Avengers 5 or Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.

Family & Meagan Good

Jonathan Majors says he is blessed to be surrounded by those who love him during these difficult times. He did not forget to mention his now-girlfriend Meagan Good and revealed that it had been tough and challenging, but things are okay now. The Kang actor said, “Everything has kinda gone away. And it’s just me now, you know, and my lovely, you know, partner, [actress] Meagan [Good], and my dogs.” He also mentioned that he hasn’t been able to meet his daughter because of the case.

Jonathan Majors’ Recollection of the Day

Majors was accused of assaulting Grace Jabbari, but it was allegedly unintentional. Jonathan believes one of his mistakes was picking Jabbari up and putting her in the car, as per the videos. Another mistake he made was to ensure she stayed in the car. His ex-girlfriend testified that Majors twisted her hand in the back after she saw an intimate text on his phone. There were also photos of injuries sustained by her in the alleged conflict.

Jonathan Majors further added, “She went to grab the phone. I held the phone. I pulled the phone back. She came on top of me, squeezed my face, slapped me. That’s all I remember.” According to Majors, he has no idea how she got those injuries, and he even wishes to know their origin to get some clarity. The 34-year-old actor insisted that he had never struck a woman ever.

Majors also spoke about the recordings presented in the courtroom as evidence, which showed him in a bad light. He revealed that it was said with different intentions and presented differently in the court. The entire interview is available on Good Morning America’s YouTube channel.

Jonathan Majors is expected to face jail for up to one year.

