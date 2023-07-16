One can only imagine the chaos at the Marvel office, which was standing on unsettling waters already, and seems like the SAG-AFTRA Strike has added more to the pressure. The studio has been dealing with multiple problems, which include the audience’s anger over the recent Marvel Cinematic Universe flicks, the pressure with Disney+ shows, the decreasing Box Office impact of the studio as a whole, and then there is Jonathan Majors giving them a tough time with the controversies. But it seems like rock bottom is being approached faster as there is a bothersome update about Avengers: The Kang Dynasty, aka Avengers 5.

For the unversed, Kevin Feige, MCU President, decided to change the course of the universe when he saw the potential in Kang The Conqueror, played by Jonathan Majors. Post Thanos’ death, the MCU became about defeating the biggest time travelling villain, and he was introduced in Loki season 1, only to rule Ant-Man And The Lost Quantumania with his acting performance.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But Jonathan Majors got involved in a controversy when he was accused of assault by his partner and was later accused by multiple women who were allegedly dating him in the past. This led to the news that his involvement in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty depended on the court verdict. But it now turns out Kevin Feige might have to scrap Avengers 5 if Majors is found guilty entirely. Read on to know why.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is nothing with Kang The Conqueror, because it will have the Earth’s Mightiest Heroes fight the big villain and probably defeat him. But with Jonathan Majors involved in a legal soup, it was said the studio might look for a replacement. But an Inside The Magic report has now revealed that the studio cannot as per the new SAG-AFTRA guidelines as it prohibits studios from finding other suitable actors.

Which means, Marvel bosses are stuck with Jonathan Majors and his fate at this moment. This increases the chances and scares that Kevin Feige might just end up scrapping Avengers: The Kang Dynasty entirely from the roaster. We hope a kid way is found, considering that Avengers 5 is one of the most anticipated movies across the globe. Stay tuned to Koimoi for more.

Must Read: Oppenheimer Director Christopher Nolan Reveals Not Using Any Smart Gadget/Tech While Writing Any Script, Netizens Laud The GOAT “Someone Needs To Backup His PC”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News