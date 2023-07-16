Christopher Nolan will not be making any films during the Hollywood strike.

Thousands of actors have joined writers in taking industrial action amid the dispute between the SAG-AFTRA union and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), and Nolan has vowed to support those in the industry by not working on any projects during the strike – after the stars of his new movie ‘Oppenheimer’ walked out of the London premiere on Thursday (13.07.23) when the action was announced.

Asked if he would write another picture during the dispute, Christopher Nolan told the BBC: “No, absolutely. It’s very important that everybody understands it is a very key moment in the relationship between working people and Hollywood.”

Christopher Nolan added, “This is not about me, this is not about the stars of my film. This is about jobbing actors, this is about staff writers on television programmes trying to raise a family, trying to keep food on the table.”

Nolan‘s latest blockbuster tells the story of J. Robert Oppenheimer – the man behind the nuclear bomb – and he drew a comparison with the threat that AI technology poses to the human race, particularly as the issue forms part of the SAG-AFTRA strike.

The 52-year-old director said: “One of the interesting things about putting this film out is it’s coming at a time when there are a lot of new technologies that people start to worry about the unintended consequences. When you talk to leaders in the field of AI, as I do from time to time, they see this moment right now as their Oppenheimer moment. They’re looking to his story to say, ‘What are our responsibilities? How can we deal with the potential unintended consequences?’ Sadly, for them, there are no easy answers.”

