Resident Evil Trailer Review: Zach Cregger Goes Back To Resident Evil’s Horror Roots, And It Pays Off (Photo Credit: YouTube)

The fans have got the second trailer for the live-action Resident Evil movie, which is scheduled for release this year. It is the second reboot of the Resident Evil film series, and we are here to share honest thoughts on the trailer of this upcoming horror movie. Keep scrolling for the deets.

It is based on Capcom’s video game franchise and is set during an alternate version of the events of Resident Evil 2. Zach Cregger directed the horror flick, and he is famous for his exceptional directorial work on Weapons. After the glorious success of Weapons, the fans cannot wait to see what he has done with this popular game movie.

Resident Evil trailer review

The trailer opens with Austin Abrams’ Bryan, who is at the hospital to deliver an organ. He works as a medical courier who gets sent to Raccoon City amid a heavy zombie outbreak. The movie wastes no time establishing an unsettling mood, yet does not give away any spoilers. The suspense leans into silence and the constant fear that something horrifying is lurking just outside the frame.

Zach Cregger‘s mastery of horror pieces is visible in every shot, which is soaked in dread, and the pacing lets the tension breathe rather than rushing towards the jump scares. It captures the eerie atmosphere the fans always wanted to see on the big screen. The production design, dimly lit interiors, and grim color palette evoke the survival-horror spirit that defined the early games.

Final thoughts

It succeeds in instilling fear in me, and without even showing much of the infected creatures. If the film maintains this oppressive atmosphere while delivering the perfect horror, it may finally have the faithful adaptation, and that would be a treat for the fans.

What is the film about?

It follows Bryan, a medical courier who is caught in a viral outbreak of infected monsters in Raccoon City and has to fight for survival. Directed by Zach Cregger, Resident Evil will be released on September 18.

Check out the film’s trailer below.

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