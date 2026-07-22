Other Mommy Trailer Review: What Happens When The Person You Love The Most Is Also The Most Terrifying?( Photo Credit – YouTube )

Jessica Chastain is coming back to the horror genre. She will be seen in a dual role in the upcoming film Other Mommy. Both her roles are distinctly opposite. In the film, the actress plays Ursula, a mother whose evil clone, referred to as Other Mommy, is terrorizing her daughter. The film is a psychological thriller, and the trailer has already left the audience terrified.

Other Mommy Trailer

The film’s trailer offers a glimpse of Jessica Chastain’s dual roles. Moreover, the team behind the project has already made it one of the season’s most anticipated horror films. The trailer opens with a young girl, Bella, receiving a warm greeting from her loving mother. The mother heads to the kitchen to prepare a plate of pasta. However, the seemingly ordinary conversation soon takes a sinister turn when Bella’s mother says she wants to get into her heart. Meanwhile, the pasta burns on the stove, filling the room with thick smoke. Bella’s father rushes downstairs, believing his daughter has tried to cook. Instead, he discovers Jessica Chastain crouching beneath the table in a grotesquely twisted position—a sight that terrifies both him and the audience. Throughout the trailer, Bella struggles to tell her real mother apart from the Other Mommy. Likewise, the film blurs that line for viewers, making it just as difficult for them to distinguish between the two and drawing them into Bella’s fear.

Decoding The Trailer

In just 2 minutes, the Other Mommy trailer manages to scare us and make us feel scared for the child. We see how easily Jessica blends into the genre. In the opening scene, she conveniently transitions from a sweet, caring mother to a creepy ghost with sinister intentions. The trailer is cut so that we meet both versions of Jessica Chastain’s character, yet we are unable to differentiate between them. This itself keeps the horror momentum going.

The horror film’s trailer relies on uncertainty to scare the audience rather than using gory elements. That blurring of trust, combined with the supernatural idea of a maternal doppelganger, has become one of the trailer’s most unsettling themes. What makes it even more terrifying is that the story is set in a familiar family environment, a space often considered safe. However, the narrative turns this very safe space into an eerie and unsettling atmosphere. It becomes all the more confusing when the person you love the most is also the person whose face is terrifying you the most.

Jessica Chastain is a master of the genre, having worked in films like Shelter, Mama, Crimson Peak, and It: Chapter Two. Directed by Rob Savage, the filmmaker behind Host and The Boogeyman, Other Mommy is scheduled to arrive in cinemas worldwide on October 9.

Watch trailer here:

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