Interstellar is once again everywhere. Even a decade after its release, Christopher Nolan’s space epic has climbed back into the global spotlight, but this time on Netflix. The movie, already streaming on Paramount+ in the US, began streaming on Netflix recently and is now sitting in the top 10 across more than 20 countries, pulling in new viewers and longtime fans alike, as per Collider.

Interstellar’s Star-Studded Cast

The film follows Joseph Cooper, a pilot-turned-farmer sent on a space mission to find a new home for humanity. It was built on a script Christopher Nolan wrote with his brother, Jonathan, and led by Matthew McConaughey, Anne Hathaway, Jessica Chastain, David Oyelowo, Timothée Chalamet, and Matt Damon round out a strong cast. Damon appears in a smaller but pivotal role, while Hathaway, who worked closely with Nolan here, will also feature in his next film, The Odyssey.

Interstellar’s Box Office Success

Nolan once described Interstellar as more than science fiction; it was about who we are and what drives us forward. The emotions and the silence of space—everything in it was designed to be felt. It made over $750 million worldwide (per Box office Mojo), built on a $165 million budget. Critics gave it a decent nod while audiences embraced it even more. The numbers held strong, and now, so many years later, it has found new life across screens again.

Interstellar Box Office Summary

Domestic – $203m

International – $555m

Worldwide– $758m

On Rotten Tomatoes, the audience score (87%) soared well above the critic score (73%), reflecting how personal this journey through time and space became for viewers.

The Odyssey Already Building Massive Hype

While Interstellar dominates streaming, Nolan is focused on finishing The Odyssey. It is still being filmed, but Universal has already opened ticket sales for its IMAX 70mm release, more than a year ahead of the premiere. The demand was strong enough to beat Memento’s entire opening run in a matter of days. With the massive success of Oppenheimer still fresh, expectations are high.

The Odyssey could be Nolan’s next billion-dollar leap. The Dark Knight films did it before, and Oppenheimer came close. With Interstellar proving its timeless reach, there’s no telling how far his next journey will go.

Interstellar Trailer

For more such updates, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: James Gunn Reveals What’s Holding Superman Back At The Worldwide Box Office

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News