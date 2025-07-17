Christopher Nolan might be a master of storytelling, but when it came to casting Florence Pugh in Oppenheimer, even he felt a little hesitant. The acclaimed director offered her the role of Jean Tatlock, a small yet significant part in the historical epic, but made sure to preface it with an apology. Pugh recalled how Nolan was upfront about the size of the role, admitting he’d understand if she passed on it. “I didn’t really know what was going on or what it was that was being made,” she told MTV UK (via IndieWire).

She further added, “Except I knew that Chris really, really wanted me to know that it wasn’t a very big role, and he understands if I don’t want to come near it.” But Pugh’s reply was instant gold. “Doesn’t matter. Even if I’m a coffee maker at a café in the back of the room, let’s do it.” That response alone showed why she’s one of Hollywood’s most fearless actors today.

Why Florence Pugh Said Yes To Oppenheimer Without Reading The Script?

Christopher Nolan still sent her the script with a gentle nudge to read it first. Pugh didn’t need to. “I remember that evening when I got the script being like, ‘I don’t need to…I know I’m going to do it.’” And just like that, she jumped on board. Her role as Tatlock, a psychiatrist and Oppenheimer’s lover, might not have had the most screen time, but it carried weight. The film’s controversial intimate scene featuring the Bhagavad Gita stirred headlines, especially in India, but Florence Pugh stayed unfazed, focusing instead on the craft.

She had nothing but admiration for the director. Calling Oppenheimer “one of the most thrilling experiences” of her career, she said Nolan’s old-school approach to filmmaking made the set feel electric. “Everybody has so much pride in their own work…everybody is constantly trying to be better the next day. And I’ve never seen that feeling on set before.”

Even on a big-budget film like Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan brought the soul of indie filmmaking. Pugh told Radio Times that she was stunned by the energy (via Daily Mail). “I couldn’t believe there was that similar, incredible adrenaline, which I hadn’t felt on a massive movie for a long time.”

So, Nolan may have apologized for handing her a small part. But Florence Pugh’s fearless response, and what she brought to the screen made it worth every second.

