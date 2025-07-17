I Know What You Did Last Summer is back again, but this time with a reboot that drags the old story into fresh waters with new faces, old scars, and the same killer hook. A year after yet another accident, another group of friends ends up being hunted by the Fisherman, the figure that never seems to hang up his raincoat. The new film, directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, tries to blend nostalgia with modern frights, and while it lands a few punches, most critics are not biting.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Rotten Tomatoes Score

This time, Madelyn Cline, Jonah Hauer-King, Chase Sui Wonders, Tyriq Withers, Sarah Pidgeon, and Billy Campbell lead the cast. However, the return of Jennifer Love Hewitt and Freddie Prinze Jr., stepping back in as Julie and Ray from the 1997 original, has been hyped the most. They are older now and walking shadows of what came before.

Rotten Tomatoes has given I Know What You Did Last Summer a 48% score from 61 critics’ reviews, which might sound weak, but in this franchise, it is actually the best of the lot. None of the entries have had glowing reviews, not even the first one, which at least had that late-90s slasher charm. This reboot, despite its middling score, has already outranked them. The Popcornmeter score is still waiting in the wings, expected to appear after the opening weekend. If it hits anything above 41%, it’ll top the audience rankings too.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Franchise Rotten Tomatoes Critics’ Scores

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) – 45%

I Still Know What You Did Last Summer (1998) – 10%

I’ll Always Know What You Did Last Summer (2006) – 0%

I Know What You Did Last Summer (TV Show – 2021) – 43%

I Know What You Did Last Summer (2025) – 48%

Early Reviews Of I Know What You Did Last Summer

As of now, the reviews are a mix of weary sighs and faint praise. A lot of them say the reboot follows the same formula without much invention. There is nostalgia all over the place, like pictures of Helen, callbacks and old wounds reopened, but not much that is actually new. The return of Hewitt and Prinze Jr. adds some weight but their presence is not enough to carry the whole film.

On the other hand, some critics did throw it a lifeline. A few said the film stays engaging enough, even if it leans into genre cliches. Madelyn Cline gets mentioned for her energy, and a few clever scenes manage to spark interest. But it is hard to ignore the sense that this reboot is more like a reflection than a reinvention.

Box Office Outlook Uncertain Despite Mixed Reviews

Whether this lukewarm reception will hurt its box office is hard to say. Horror films have a strange way of thriving even with bad reviews. Five Nights at Freddy’s managed to score big with audiences despite getting only 32% from critics. That said, this franchise does not have the same pull. The first film did well in 1997, the sequel dropped off a bit, and the 2006 one skipped theaters entirely. So the question now is whether anyone outside the fans of the original even cares.

I Know What You Did Last Summer Trailer

