The horror film franchise is returning with yet another installment, I Know What You Did Last Summer. The last installment was released in 2006, and the new movie is arriving after almost two decades. Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt are also returning, reprising their roles from the first two movies. I Know What You Did Last Summer premiered at The United Theater on Broadway in LA recently, and the film press has shared their opinions on the film on social media. Scroll below for the deets.

The slasher film was directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and is a sequel to I Still Know What You Did Last Summer, released in 1998. It is the fourth film in the overall franchise featuring Madelyn Cline, Chase Sui Wonders, Jonah Hauer-King, Tyriq Withers, Sarah Pidgeon, Billy Campbell, Gabbriette Bechtel, and Austin Nichols in crucial roles.

For the uninitiated, the franchise was based on Lois Duncan’s 1973 novel. The I Know What You Did Last Summer franchise has four films, including the upcoming installment, and one TV series. The first movie was released in 1997. The 2025 film received positive responses in its early reviews on the social media platform X [formerly Twitter].

Take a look at the early buzz around the film on X[formerly Twitter]

MPA-accredited critic Junior Felix writes, “#IKnowWhatYouDidLastSummer is a devilishly great time. The film has fun with itself and beautifully pays homage to the 1997 classic. This cast is sexy, charming, and full of chemistry, and the call backs are perfect. And stay for that post-credit! What are you waiting for?!”

Content creator The MontyVerse called it “brilliant in its insanity,” and wrote, “A parody disguised as a requel, you are not ready to experience this film. After a rocky start, this film kicks into gear, and I was fully along for the ride. The cast is magnificent, with Madelyn Cline being a standout. Freddie Prinze Jr. and Jennifer Love Hewitt are amazing! They are back with a vengeance and remind us how great they are. Overall, I Know What You Did Last Summer is fantastic counter programming for a blockbuster heavy July. A horrifically fun time at the movies!”

Film and TV journalist Scott Menzel’s review read, “I Know What You Did Last Summer is the perfect legacy sequel and everything the new Scream movies should have been but werenâ€™t. Jennifer Kaytin Robinson clearly loves this franchise and handles it with such love and care. She takes some pretty big swings with the script and has an ending that I absolutely loved but is sure to be divisive.” Read the complete review below.

“I can finally talk about #IKnowWhatYouDidLastSummer, which was my favorite movie of 2025 so far to the point where I literally left the theater saying I wanted to see it again immediately. The cast was phenomenal, new and returning. They all worked so well off of each other,” stated entertainment writer, Sophie Soto.

Another film critic Michelle said, “#IKnowWhatYouDidLastSummer had way more laughs in it than I expected. Left this one with mixed feelings, but overall, had fun. The new cast holds their own & the nostalgia doesnâ€™t feel overdone. Of course Jennifer & Freddie were great. Make sure to stay for the mid credits scene!”

Andre Saint-Albin writes, “#IKnowWhatYouDidLastSummer is a killer film that pays tribute to the original. @JennKaytin knew her audience when she wrote & directed this slasher that keeps you hooked trying to guess. Chase Sui Wonders carryâ€™s alongside Madelyn Cline who excels her final girl screams! Sarah Pidgeonâ€™s Stevie, Jonah Hauer-King & Tyriq Withers deliver great performances. Hewitt & Prinze Jr. add nostalgic depth which doesnâ€™t distract.” Read the full review below.

YouTuber/critic Reel James wrote, “#IKnowWhatYouDidLastSummer is incredibly campy, a bit funnier than I expected, has two decently enjoyable acts and cameos galore! Itâ€™s the third act where the film unravels and, sadly, its big swings landed with a thud. Hardcore fans might appreciate this one, though.”

“#IKnowWhatYouDidLastSummer is one of the greatest legacy sequels! With excellent kills, a thrilling pace & a fantastic ensemble, notably Love Hewitt & Prinze Jr. who DELIVERED some of the best parts of the movie. It’s undeniably a perfect summer slasher classic,” said Juan, Box Office Expert.

And, “#IKnowWhatYouDidLastSummer understands why the OG series is so beloved, despite being goofy as hell. It embraces the humor and brings it to the forefront, but isn’t afraid to torture some 20-somethings in the process. Takes some swings that don’t all land, but I had a blast,” said BJ Colangelo, another film critic.

More about the film

After five friends accidentally kill a pedestrian in a car accident, they decide to cover it up to escape the consequences. A year later, just as they attempt to move on, a mysterious stalker sends them haunting messages about the incident. As the torment escalates, they discover the stalker is mimicking the infamous methods of a legendary serial killer. Desperate for answers, they turn to the only people who might understand â€” the two survivors of the 1997 Southport massacre. I Know What You Did Last Summer will be released on July 18.

