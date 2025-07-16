Dinosaurs are roaring louder than ever again, and Jurassic World Rebirth is still drawing massive crowds at the box office. Universal is also not slowing down as the studio, with over $537 million (per Box Office Mojo) already banked globally, is pushing forward with its next step.

Jurassic World Rebirth Digital Release Date

According to Collider, the film, which returned the franchise to familiar yet reimagined territory, will be landing on digital platforms on August 5, 2025. That means it is barely a month after it crashed into theatres. Those who skipped the crowds or want another ride with the prehistoric giants can now mark their calendars for a living-room adventure.

Jurassic World Rebirth Plot

The film’s story picks up five years after Jurassic World Dominion, with dinosaurs clinging to life in remote and humid corners of the planet. A major pharmaceutical company, chasing a cure buried in prehistoric DNA, sends a team to an island where a few surviving beasts roam. The goal is to extract genetic material for a miracle drug but things spiral once they land. It is a Jurassic film, so the expedition quickly turns into a deadly game of survival.

The latest entry, which has been directed by Gareth Edwards and penned by David Koepp, who once helped bring Jurassic Park to life, leans into spectacle and scale with a new twist on extinction and experimentation.

Jurassic World Rebirth Audience ratings and Financial Success

The critics have not fully embraced the movie but the audience support has kept the momentum going. The Rotten Tomatoes critic score hovers around 52% but viewers have rated it higher, sitting at 71%. Letterboxd and IMDb scores follow a similar pattern, mixed but leaning toward the positive.

Whether the franchise sticks to the “World” label going forward is still unclear, but Rebirth has already roared past $530 million worldwide on a $180 million budget, which is not bad for film number seven.

Jurassic World Rebirth Box Office Summary

Domestic – $237m

International – $300m

Total – $537m

