The nominations for the 2025 edition of the prestigious Emmy Awards have been announced. Leading the pack with an impressive 27 nominations is the Apple TV+ sci-fi-drama Severance. Close behind are Colin Farrell’s The Penguin with 24 nominations, followed by The Studio and The White Lotus tied at 23 nominations each. While most of the nominations were expected and well-deserved, one notable name was conspicuously missing from the list, leaving fans surprised.

The Performance That Deserved An Emmy Nomination

We are talking about Eddie Redmayne’s chilling performance in the critically acclaimed series The Day of the Jackal. The absence of the Oscar-winning actor’s name from the 77th Primetime Emmy Awards nominations likely came as a disappointment to many fans, especially those who had expected him to be a strong contender in the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series category.

Here are the official Emmy nominees in the Lead Actor Drama category:

Sterling K. Brown – For Paradise

Gary Oldman – For Slow Horses

Pedro Pascal – For The Last of Us

Adam Scott – For Severance

Noah Wyle – For The Pitt

While all five actors delivered stellar performances in their respective shows, Eddie Redmayne’s portrayal in The Day of the Jackal was powerful enough to merit inclusion as a sixth nominee, without taking anyone else’s spot. Of course, evaluating performances is a highly subjective process, so it’s hard to place blame for the omission.

Eddie Redmayne gives another bravura performance on The Day of the Jackal. His performance grips you from the very first episode, and is layered, controlled, and stylish. Overall, the series is a slow- burn thriller that is taut, precise and meticulous. #TheDayOfTheJackal pic.twitter.com/6eGFKfwoAX — Joe Teffo (@joe_teffo) July 2, 2025

What Was The Day of the Jackal All About

A modern reimagining of the acclaimed 1973 Frederick Forsyth novel of the same name, the British spy thriller follows a cold-blooded assassin and highly skilled sniper known only as The Jackal (Eddie Redmayne), who executes high-profile targets for a fee. When he accepts his latest mission, he finds himself being pursued by a relentless intelligence agent and firearms expert, Bianca Pullman (Lashana Lynch). With time running out and the stakes higher than ever, The Jackal must stay one step ahead in the cat-and-mouse game.

The Day of the Jackal – Critical Response, Audience Feedback & OTT Platform

The series holds an impressive critics’ score of 85% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “A globetrotting thriller made eerily plausible by Eddie Redmayne’s reptilian performance, The Day of the Jackal turns dark deeds into good fun.” On IMDb, the show boasts a solid user rating of 8.1/10.

The Day of the Jackal is currently available to stream in India on the Jio Hotstar OTT platform. In the U.S., it’s streaming on Peacock. The series consists of ten gripping episodes with a runtime of around 45 to 60 minutes each.

The Day of the Jackal Trailer

