The previous episode of General Hospital saw tensions flaring at Natalia’s memorial, with Marco and Sidwell pointing fingers at Sonny and blaming him. Meanwhile, Alexis defended Sonny while Carly was left heartbroken. Anna chose to confide in Felicia, and lastly, Emma made a confession.

Tensions have been high with allegations, secrets, and doubts lingering in the air. Avid watchers of the soap opera have much to look forward to. Here’s what fans can expect from the July 15, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit daytime drama series.

General Hospital Spoilers: July 15, 2025

The episode on Tuesday sees Sonny getting the upper hand on Sidwell. The two men are at each other’s throats, and the issues will only worsen. Sonny had enough of Sidwell and jumped back into his mob boss era. He got Marco kidnapped and is now ready to play the game.

Sonny confronts Sidwell and warns him that one wrong move can end his son Marco’s life. How will Sidwell react, and what will be his next move now that he knows his son is held captive by Sonny? Meanwhile, Marco is held captive and locked, and his panic is off the charts. What will this lead to?

Meanwhile, Drew issues a warning. Is this related to Carly? Is he asking her to convince her son, Michael, not to get involved in the whole mess and compromise instead? Will Carly put Drew in his place and ask him to mind his business because Michael is not backing off, but winning the war?

Up next on General Hospital, Lucas is frantic. He cannot find Marco and is worried about him. Will he be able to figure out how to help him? Elsewhere, Willow gets bad news. She comes face to face with Michael and is left worried when she asks him what he has done. Will he tell her that Sasha is leaving town?

Or will he keep her guessing and desperate? After all, she is the reason she is in this mess in the first place. When will she realize her mistakes and own up to them? Speaking of Sasha, she is seeking out Nina. What could this be about? Will she share her decision to leave with her or keep it low?

Considering Nina is Willow’s mother, she may not want to share too many details with her. And lastly, Tracy has a surprising proposition. Who could this be for? Is it for Drew? Or Brook Lynn? Or Chase? Or maybe Dante?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: Bill Is Questioned & Rebuked While Grace Operates On Liam

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News