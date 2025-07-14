The previous week of General Hospital saw a fire at Charlie’s and Kristina being stuck there. Natalia died in her hotel suite from a supposed overdose while Willow was revealed to be Daisy’s stalker. Kai told Trina that he was the one who snitched on her family to Drew, leaving her outraged at him.

The drama and tension and secrets are increasing the excitement and avid watchers of the soap opera are set for an entertaining ride. Here’s what the fans can expect from the July 14, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama based in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: July 14, 2025

The first episode of the week features tensions flare at Natalia’s memorial. It’s time for some emotions and lots of doubts. While the event might be a peaceful one, things are not as smooth. Marco is angry at losing his mother and is blaming Sonny for her death. Sidwell is joining him in the allegations.

Sonny is sure Sidwell was the one who caused the fire at the bar where his daughter Kristina could have potentially lost her life. Will the memorial go by without a hitch or will the tempers flare and cause some major drama? On the other hand, Alexis defends Sonny. Is this related to Marco’s fury?

He is grieving but his anger is getting the best of him. Marco is sure that it was not just an overdose but a planned murder. Did he bring that up at the memorial? Is that why Alexis is defending Sonny? How will Marco react to her defense of Sonny? Is he going to back down or flare even further now?

Elsewhere, Carly is heartbroken. Has she found out someone is stalking her granddaughter Daisy and trying to gaslight Sasha? Carly might think it’s because of Sonny and his mob life but the truth is that it’s Willow behind it. Will Michael, Sasha and Jason be able to expose her anytime soon?

Up next, Anna confides in Felicia. Is this about her decision to ask for a background check on Vaughn? Or about something else instead? How will Felicia react to the information shared by Anna? Meanwhile, Emma makes a confession. What could this be about and who exactly is she confiding in?

Is it her grandmother Anna or her close friend Gio? In other news, Lulu delivers a warning to Jason. Now what is she meddling in? When Brennan makes the rules, are these for Josslyn? Willow makes a surprising claim while Sidwell has an important chat with Lucy. Stay tuned to know more.

