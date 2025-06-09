In the previous week, General Hospital saw the beginning of Michael and Willow’s divorce hearing. The intense questioning by Ric also led Sasha to labor, and her and Michael’s baby girl Daisy was born, much to the joy of their families. Lucky’s marriage proposal was also rejected by Elizabeth.

The courtroom drama is heating up as everyone is desperate to ensure they win. What new trouble is brewing now? Here’s what fans can expect from the June 9, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the long-running daytime drama show based in Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: June 9, 2025

The first episode of the week features Lucky saying goodbye to Lulu. After Elizabeth’s rejection, he quickly realizes that he doesn’t feel like staying in town anymore. When he goes over to meet Lulu and tells her that he is leaving Port Charles again, she is about to be very heartbroken.

After all, she was only recently reunited with her dear brother. But she has a lot on her plate with the mess she has caused with her desperate and uncalled-for snooping. On the other hand, Drew stoops to a new low. It won’t be a surprise. After all, he can go to any length to get what he wants.

What shady tricks does he have up his sleeve now? Is he going to involve Ric in this, too? Meanwhile, Kristina is struck by inspiration. What could this be about? Elsewhere on General Hospital, Cody makes a proposal to Carly. Is this related to the Michael and Willow court hearing or entirely something else instead?

When Elizabeth opens up to Lucas, will she confide in him about Lucky’s proposal and how she rejected it? Willow confronts Nina about her secrets, but is this about the bombshell that Drew was sleeping with her mother before he manipulated and brainwashed her into a romance?

When will she find out about it? Or is this about something else? After all, Willow helped deliver Sasha and Michael’s baby girl on the courtroom floor. Is Michael trying to offer her some reprieve in this custody battle? How will Willow react to it? There’s Gio who swears he’s got everything he needs.

Is he going to continue to refuse to get to know his family? He is Corinthos on the father’s side and a Quartermaine on the mother’s side. When Ava gets acquainted with Marco, will something brew? And lastly, Brook Lynn makes Chase a promise. Is this related to Gio or their lovely marriage? Stay tuned to General Hospital for more!

