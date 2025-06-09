The previous week on The Young and the Restless saw friends and family come together to celebrate Nikki’s birthday. Dumas took the opportunity to extend an invitation to everyone. Cole collapsed at the lively party, worrying Victoria about his dwindling health. Victor refused to be impressed by Kyle.

The drama is about to be top-notch as the business world ramps up with the entry of the mysterious corporate figure. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 9, 2025, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving sound Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: June 9, 2025

The first episode of the week features Phyllis celebrating a win. She has been actively conspiring to ensure her plans work out. Phyllis was trying to bug Amelia into getting her an opportunity to interact with Dumas but not that the figure has given invitation to the city, she is taking hands open.

Phyllis is happy and she thinks she truly has the upper hand in this Dumas situation. Believing she has a win on her plate, she is happy to celebrate the victory, premature as it might be. She is excited to fly to Paris and get Dumas convinced about her plans. But are her plans about to flop soon?

Is this premature celebration about to turn out too soon to be true? Will her toasts to her future lead her nowhere? Should she have waited to be sure about her victory first? On the other hand, Mariah experiences deja vu. Her return back home has seen a different and changed version of herself.

Be it her guilty behavior and refusal to tell her wife Tessa the truth about what has been eating her up. What is it that she has been trying to keep under wraps? To add to it, her past is creeping back up as her trauma resurfaces. Her visions are weird and hazy, giving no clear conclusion.

There’s something about a bar, a drunk and a mysterious man in those flashbacks she keeps getting. What deja vu is Mariah experiencing now and how long will she be able to deal with this alone? After all, she just refuses to tell her wife the truth. What’s on her mind and in her heart?

And lastly, Sharon makes a promise to Nick. She knows that her daughter Mariah has been going through something major. Sharon cannot see her like this, worried and scared and completely in guilt. What’s more Mariah is not willing to open up about it, be it with Sharon, Tessa or someone else.

When Sharon makes a promise to Nick, what could it be about? Is she going to cancel their trip to Paris? Or is this about their daughter Mariah?

