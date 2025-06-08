One of the most popular and long-running reality television franchises, The Real Housewives, has managed to carve a place for itself over the decades. It still remains extremely successful, and the majority of the American editions are still ongoing. The hit franchise has expanded tenfold internationally as well.

The first edition of the franchise premiered in 2006, and almost two decades later, it’s going stronger than ever. Many series are in production now, covering several states and cities of the United States. Here’s a brief guide to all American seasons of The Real Housewives franchise.

The Real Housewives: Guide To All American Installments

The Real Housewives Of Orange County (2006-present)

The first edition of The Real Housewives franchise, Orange County, aired in March 2006 and has since been very successful. Its viewership also led to the expansion of the series from a one-off to a whole franchise. The show has featured several socialites, reality stars, and public figures.

RHOC has starred names like Vicki Gunvalson, Tamra Judge, Gretchen Rossi, Heather Dubrow, Shannon Storms Beador, Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, Jen Armstrong, Jennifer Pedranti, and Katie Ginella over the years. Season 19 of the show will premiere on Bravo on July 10, 2025.

The Real Housewives Of New York City (2008-present)

The second edition of the franchise, New York City, premiered in March 2008. This is the only edition that has featured a complete reboot. Season 13 was the last season with the original cast, and the 14th and 15th editions saw a new cast, which did not receive a thumbs-up from the audience.

RHONY has starred Bethenny Frankel, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer, Dorinda Medley, Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Jessel Taank, and Brynn Whitfield, among others. Season 16 is currently being recast after fans did not accept the reboot cast.

The Real Housewives Of Atlanta (2008-present)

The third edition of the franchise, Atlanta, premiered in October 2008. The series gained widespread popularity for its drama, and the all-black cast of women appealed to a new demographic of audience over the years.

RHOA has starred NeNe Leakes, Shereé Whitfield, Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, Phaedra Parks, Kenya Moore, Porsha Williams, Drew Sidora, Marlo Hampton, Sanya Richards-Ross, Shamea Morton and Angela Oakley etc. Season 16 is currently airing and has been receiving a lukewarm response.

The Real Housewives Of New Jersey (2009-present)

The fourth edition of the franchise, New Jersey, premiered in May 2009. It introduced another layer of complexity to the franchise with family drama at the center of it all. Fans have loved the organic feuds and entertainment.

RHONJ has starred Teresa Giudice, Caroline Manzo, Melissa Gorga, Siggy Flicker, Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, Jennifer Aydin, Rachel Fuda, Jackie Goldschneider, Danielle Cabral, and others over the years. Season 15 is currently being cast, and the show has been on pause for a while.

The Real Housewives Of DC (2010)

The fifth edition of the franchise, DC, premiered in August 2010 and only had one season after it was canceled due to many controversies. RHODC starred Mary Amons, Lynda Erkiletian, Cat Ommanney, Michaele Salahi, and Stacie Scott Turner in its first and only season.

The Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills (2010-present)

The sixth edition of the franchise, Beverly Hills, premiered in October 2010. The show focuses on luxury, rich, and a classy lifestyle, and there is lots of drama between the cast members with ties to the city.

RHOBH has starred Kyle Richards, Lisa Vanderpump, Kim Richards, Lisa Rinna, Yolanda Hadid, Eileen Davidson, Erika Jayne, Dorit Kemsley, Teddi Mellencamp, Denise Richards, Garcelle Beauvais, Sutton Stracke, Diana Jenkins, and Bozoma Saint John, among others. Season 15 is currently being cast.

The Real Housewives Of Miami (2011-present)

The seventh edition of the franchise, Miami, premiered in February 2011. RHOM has starred Adriana de Moura, Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein, Marysol Patton, Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova, and Nicole Martin, among others. Season 7 is set to premiere on June 11, 2025.

The Real Housewives Of Potomac (2016-present)

The eighth edition of the franchise, Potomac, premiered in January 2016. RHOP has starred Gizelle Bryant, Ashley Darby, Robyn Dixon, Candiace Dillard Bassett, Karen Huger, Wendy Osefo, Mia Thornton, and Nneka Ihim. Season 10 is currently being filmed and will air towards the end of the year.

The Real Housewives Of Dallas (2016-2021)

The ninth edition of the franchise, Dallas, premiered in April 2016. RHOD stars Stephanie Hollman, Brandi Redmond, LeeAnne Locken, Cary Deuber, Tiffany Hendra, D’Andra Simmons, Kameron Westcott, Tiffany Moon, as well as Kary Brittingham. It got canceled after season 5.

The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City (2020-present)

The tenth edition of the franchise, Salt Lake City, premiered in November 2020. RHOSLC has starred Lisa Barlow, Heather Gay, Meredith Marks, Whitney Rose, Jen Shah, Mary Cosby, Angie Katsanevas, Monica Garcia, and Bronwyn Newport. Season 6 is currently in post-production.

