The drama on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills never seems to end and neither do the rumors. Just a few weeks ago, a report claimed that the recently filmed season 14 reunion of the edition saw Kyle Richards walk off set and that she spent most of the event crying after she was confronted.

The reality star might be having issues in her personal life but she does not take it lightly when lies are spread about her. Now, Kyle has addressed all those rumors and set the record quite straight. Here’s what the 56 year old said about the same and what she teased about the upcoming reunion.

Did Kyle Richards Walk Off The Set Crying During RHOBH Season 14 Reunion?

During a recent Amazon livestream, Kyle was asked if the news about her walking off set during the reunion was true. She took the opportunity to shut down the narratives and said, “I don’t even know if I’m allowed to say that,” she started off but made it very clear, “I did not. I read that and I was like, I’m so used to things being said about me,” referring to the many reports.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Richards (@kylerichards18)

The television personality continued, “I sat there, and I dealt with everything head on. I did not walk off. But I hope I don’t get in trouble for saying that.” She mused who spread these rumors and teased, “I stayed, I answered my questions. I handled all the things I had been wanting to discuss with the women. And I left there feeling good about it. And not everybody did.”

She concluded her thoughts with a cheeky comment, “And there’s some rumors out there that are true and some that are not.” For the unversed, a report had alleged that Kyle was confronted about her estranged husband, Mauricio Umansky’s history with several women and supposed infidelity.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kyle Richards (@kylerichards18)

“Kyle walked off twice. She was crying half the time. The cast members brought up all the women Mauricio was seeing for years and they were not kind about it. They said Kyle was lying for years and knew for years, but kept the lie going for the show,” a source told OK Magazine. But now that Kyle has rubbished these claims, fans can sit back in peace about it all.

Meanwhile, host Andy Cohen also commented on the taping of the RHOBH reunion and said, “Friday was the Beverly Hills Housewives reunion, which for some reason, I thought it was going to be good, but my expectations were relatively low.” He then confirmed, “It was very good. It will be three parts. We shot until 9 at night” and added it would be “quite satisfying.”

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Netflix’s New Thriller Dishes Out A Deadly Feast Of Horror With A Jaw-Dropping Nightmare You Won’t Forget!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News