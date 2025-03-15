Stephanie and Alex finally reunited and reignited their romance but it might come to a screening halt sooner than later. Joy is pregnant with Alex’s baby and even though she told them that the test came out negative, the relief is set to be short-lived because the truth will eventually come out.

Abigail Klein, who plays Stephanie, spoke about this storyline, how her character navigated it with Alex and how it will impact their romance and future together when it comes to light that Joy is actually pregnant with Alex’s child. Here’s what the soap star shared about the intriguing plotline.

Abigail Klein On Joy Lying About Not Being Pregnant With Alex’s Child

During a chat with Soap Opera Digest, Abigail opened up about how she liked that Stephanie and Alex acted like a team when they thought Joy might be pregnant with his child. She appreciated the whole, “Whatever happens, we can be a team on this” approach of the characters. “They were both struggling between jumping to a conclusion,” she added.

The two don’t know what their future with a baby would look like and they wanted to balance things out and take a moment to put “one foot in front of the other and see what happens.” When Joy lied to the couple that she was not pregnant, they were relieved and took her word for it. “Stephanie also doesn’t want to jump to conclusions necessarily from the top,” Abigail felt.

Even though she had a lot of questions in her mind, she “knew it was a very private matter for Joy and kind of felt bad for interfering,” the actress revealed. “So when Joy says that she’s not pregnant, it’s a massive exhale. Stephanie’s relieved for her and for Alex and maybe just for all of them,” she continued and referred to Stephanie’s ability to overthink many things.

Abigail said, “Stephanie can totally go down a rabbit hole of overthinking. She can catastrophize things,” and for a moment the character was worried how she would have to raise a baby with Alex and Joy. “She was already jumping to that and worried about what that world would look like. So when she hears that Joy isn’t pregnant,” there was a massive sense of relief.

As for Stephanie and Alex’s romance, they are still on a high from having the conversation get back together and date again. Hearing that Joy may be pregnant with her and Alex’s child was frightening for Stephanie. “If Joy is pregnant with Alex’s baby, it could change all of their lives,” she stated.

