We are no Lady Whistledown, but we do have an update about Bridgerton season 4! The upcoming season will focus on the second Bridgerton son, Benedict (played by Luke Thompson), and his passionate love affair with Sophie Baek. Yerin Ha, who plays Sophie Baek in the upcoming Bridgerton season, revealed the progress of the filming. Yerin was announced as the female lead of season 4 in September 2024.

When can we expect Bridgerton season 4?

According to Yerin Ha’s comment in Women Wear Daily, the filming of the third block of the series is complete. The crew will now move to filming the fourth block. She said, “It’s going so well. We just finished block three, and we’re heading into block four now, so the final stint of the long marathon. But it’s just been so wonderful, and work has never felt like work. It’s just felt like playtime. It’s been so nice.”

For the uninitiated, a ‘block’ is a set of two episodes which are filmed simultaneously. According to Ha’s comment, six out of the scheduled eight episodes have completed filming. We can expect the filming to be completed in its entirety by May 2025. Historically, Bridgerton has given us a new season every two years. Going by that timeline, we can expect the new season to premiere in the first half of 2026.

A sneak peek video from the set was shared by Netflix on February 14. A few still were also shared to tease the fans about the upcoming season. From the released stills, we find that Colin and Penelope have a child. Benedict and Sophie meet at a ball where the attendees are wearing a masks. Benedict is attracted to a particular lady in a silver mask and thus begins their story.

Bridgerton season four will be based on Julia Quinn’s book An Offer from a Gentleman. In the original book, the female lead is not Asian, however, the Netflix show has continually shown diversity and representation. Hence we have seen a diversity in the leads and other cast members. The release date of Bridgerton season 4 is not yet announced.

