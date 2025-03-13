The Witcher is one of Netflix’s biggest fantasy sensations. The series has attained global popularity with its intricate world, complicated characters, and twisting storylines. But early on, Netflix had a very different plan for it. Instead of making a series, The streaming platform originally believed in turning The Witcher into a single movie. Yes, just one film for all eight books. The idea was examined in 2017 when Netflix first picked up the rights.

The show was based on books by Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski. However, it now has run for three seasons. The series stars Henry Cavill as Geralt of Rivia, Anya Chalotra as Yennefer, and Freya Allan as Ciri. But before fans got to see Geralt’s world develop on screen, Netflix almost went a very distinct route.

This early plan was dropped when Netflix executives realized the source material was too vast for a movie. Complex characters and deep backstories needed more time. The idea of a film eventually turned into a multi-season series. But the story behind that shift is a surprising one. Here’s how The Witcher went from a movie idea to a full-blown Netflix series.

In 2017, Netflix was finagling a feature film based on The Witcher books. Discussions began shortly after they acquired rights to Andrzej Sapkowski’s work. Kelly Luegenbiehl, Netflix’s Vice President of Creative for International Originals, questioned the idea. She asked how all eight novels could fit into one film. Luegenbiehl noted the books had too much depth for a single movie.

In an interview with Publishers Weekly, she said, “There’s so much material here. There’s so much that you can do.” Her concerns made Netflix rethink the format. The project was reworked as a series. This gave room for the books’ complex characters and intertwined storylines.

Many fans know The Witcher from the video games. But the games and the show both come from Sapkowski’s books. The saga includes eight books. The Last Wish is a succinct story compilation that came out in 1993. It introduced Geralt of Rivia, who is a monster hunter with supernatural potencies. Netflix’s Season 1 adapts stories from this book.

Season 2 draws from Blood of Elves, the first full novel in the series. Netflix’s initial plan for a movie didn’t match the books’ structure. Sapkowski’s stories cover years of events, political conflicts, and character growth.

A two-hour movie would have to cut primary parts of the story. Geralt’s bond with Ciri, Yennefer’s past, and the Continent’s politics are complex. Each season scours distinct parts of the saga. This format gives more time for character growth and world-building.

After deciding a movie wasn’t enough, Netflix moved forward with a show. Lauren Schmidt Hissrich was brought on as showrunner. She adapted Sapkowski’s books for television. Season 1 dropped in 2019 and became a global hit. Fans loved the action, dark fantasy, and cast. Netflix used the show to dive deeper into The Witcher universe. It introduced Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri.

The format also gave space to explore Sapkowski’s complex plotlines. Netflix’s decision to drop the movie plan shaped The Witcher into the series it is today. What started as a film idea became a multi-season fantasy saga. The show remains one of Netflix’s top fantasy titles. And it all began with a change in vision—from movie to series.

