The drama revolving around the Real Housewives franchise never seems to end. While the 19th season of The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently being filmed, a new issue has erupted, leading to the exit of a cast member. Tamra Judge recently posted quite a cryptic message on her Instagram story, leaving fans wondering if she has quit the reality show.

She later commented on a fan page and confirmed that she has left the series but did not offer any more details. As per rumors, a cast dinner saw a feud between the housewives, leading to Tamra taking the decision to quit the show. Andy Cohen, producer of the franchise also addressed it.

Did Tamra Judge Quit Real Housewives Of Orange County Amid Season 19 Filming?

On March 9, Tamra took to her Instagram story to share a message that said, “It was a long run! When life gives you real problems this reality sh*t doesn’t make sense. Peace out.. I’m out.” The drama happened during the cast’s New Orleans trip. She later also posted a selfie from an airport and wrote, “Mental health is health” on top of it, giving another hint at the issue.

Meanwhile, Andy commented on this news on his show Radio Andy and stated, “I got the report of what happened last night. All I will say is this. I can’t comment on what’s going on while we’re filming shows.” The host then pointed out Teddi Mellencamp, who is undergoing a health crisis.

“The thing that is at the top of my mind is that one of her best friends, if not her best friend, is going through an incredibly intense health crisis. Maybe keep that in mind,” Andy added, asking people to be kinder to Tamra as she is already worried about Teddi who recently underwent a brain tumor surgery. The RHOBH alum is currently recovering from her health scare.

“Otherwise I really don’t have anything to say on the subject. Alright?” Andy concluded his thoughts on the recent drama. Tamra was seen filming with the rest of the cast including Shannon Storms Beador, Heather Dubrow, Jennifer Pedranti, Katie Ginella, Gina Kirschenheiter, and Emily Simpson.

Gretchen Rossi, who has already been confirmed to be a friend during the upcoming season, was also spotted with the rest of the cast. Previously, Tama spoke about Teddi and said that people were asking her for updates. “It’s not my place. What do you guys want me to do? Do you want me to take pictures from the hospital and post them? I’m not doing that,” she said.

“All I can do is pray on her and love her like all of her friends are doing. And that’s it,” she stated during a recent podcast appearance. Teddi has also been supported by Beverly Hills co-star Kyle Richards. Tamra first joined RHOC in 2008 during the third season of the popular reality series.

