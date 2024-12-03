When it comes to The Real Housewives, fans always want more. The franchise, which started in March 2006 with The Real Housewives of Orange County, has grown tenfold. The series also boasts several international editions besides a dozen American editions. As each edition wraps up a season, fans instantly want to know what’s next for it.

Whether casting changes, filming news, cast dynamics, or season themes, netizens want to know it all. Andy Cohen, the franchise’s executive producer, was recently asked about the future of a few popular editions of The Real Housewives, including New Jersey, Atlanta, and Miami. Here’s what the Watch What Happens Live host revealed.

What To Expect From The Real Housewives of New Jersey

During the Bravo Fan Fest, Cohen said, “We’re looking at what we’re doing with Jersey.” He added that homemakers experienced a drought during the summer because of the lack of regular content. The producer stated that he knew everyone was complaining about it, but now there’s a steady rollout and stream with the right amount of editions going on air at the right time.

Talking about New Jersey, he confirmed it’ll be a while before some concrete news pops up because they are taking their time and in no rush. “We’re gratified with what’s on the slate for next year,” Cohen affirmed. An announcement on the future of RHONJ might be a little far away despite reports of a reboot doing the rounds lately.

What To Expect From The Real Housewives of Atlanta

When it came to Atlanta, Cohen seemed very excited and optimistic. “The new Atlanta, which I’m seven episodes in of watching, it’s outstanding. I’m so excited for people to see this,” he disclosed and confirmed that season 16 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta would premier early next year.

What To Expect From The Real Housewives of Miami

Moving onto RHOM, the host briefly commented that the edition is in the middle of shooting “an absolute blow-away season.” In conclusion, Cohen asserted that things have been looking perfect in the world of The Real Housewives. They try to remain extra careful and cautious because they want everything to work out.

The Real Housewives: Which Editions Are Currently Airing?

Updates about future editions are good, but what’s currently airing? Regarding the American installments, four of its editions are releasing new episodes. Season five of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City began broadcasting in September. Season fifteen of The Real Housewives of New York City and season nine of The Real Housewives of Potomac premiered in October. Season fourteen of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills started airing in November.

