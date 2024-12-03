The news of Hollywood celebrities leaving Los Angeles or the US completely has been circulating for a while now. Popular talk show host Ellen DeGeneres and her wife, Portia de Rossi, will soon move out of the US. Cher, Sharon Stone, and Eva Longoria are some other celebrities who have expressed their wish to move out of the US after the high-strung and controversial presidential elections this year.

Richard Gere and his wife Alejandra Silva

Why is Richard Gere leaving the US?

On his appearance on Jimmy Fallon’s talk show on November 20, actor Richard Gere revealed that he would be leaving to live in Madrid, Spain. He commented that his wife lived with him in the US for seven years, so he must move to her hometown and spend a few years there. He also mentioned that he and his family would celebrate Thanksgiving in Spain. Some believe that his move follows those of others in his acting fraternity.

His decision to move countries has been ongoing for a while. During an interview with Vanity Fair, he first hinted about his move in April 2024. Following that, news came in October that the actor had sold his home in Connecticut. His move, despite being long-term, is temporary. The 71-year-old Pretty Woman actor plans to return to the US.

