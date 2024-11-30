Yep, you read that right. Gwyneth Paltrow, aka Pepper Potts herself, admitted she’s never watched Avengers: Endgame. “I stopped watching them at some point. I’ve never seen End Game. I can’t keep track of who’s what,” she said during a candid chat at the Red Sea Film Festival. And sure, she might get around to it someday, but for now? She’s good.

This wasn’t just a casual confession—it came during a career deep dive where Paltrow spilled on her Hollywood-to-Goop journey. “Entrepreneurship and acting are very similar. Both require the same kind of energy,” she told the crowd in Jeddah. And honestly, the woman’s been busy. From slaying the wellness game to managing inventory and P&Ls, she’s got her hands full.

But back to Marvel. It turns out that Gwyneth wasn’t always sold on suiting up for Iron Man. She joined the MCU after severe convincing and only because the first movie felt different. “The studio didn’t think it was going to be a big hit,” she said. The vibe was super indie, with Jon Favreau directing and Robert Downey Jr. (fresh off a career slump) starring. “We improvised almost every scene,” she said.

And then Iron Man exploded into a juggernaut, and the magic shifted. “After the first one, we didn’t make them like that anymore,” she added—no wonder she tapped out of keeping up with the MCU rollercoaster.

When asked about her all-time favorite roles, Paltrow didn’t even blink. “The Royal Tenenbaums,” she said. “That film has stayed with people. My daughter’s friends watch it and still love it.” As for directors? She rattled off legends like David Fincher (Se7en), Wes Anderson (The Royal Tenenbaums), and Anthony Minghella (The Talented Mr. Ripley).

And was she acting? She’s mostly moved on. Her last big-screen moment was in Endgame (yes, the one she’s never seen), and aside from a Netflix stint in The Politician, she’s been on hiatus. Could she return? Maybe, but it would take some arm-twisting. “If one of my best friends said, please come do this, I might consider,” she teased.

Paltrow’s all about her Goop empire—and loving it for now. But seriously, can someone send her an Endgame Blu-ray already?

