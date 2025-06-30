M3GAN 2.0 clashing with Brad Pitt’s F1 was a bad idea as it collected disappointing numbers on its opening weekend in North America and worldwide. The collection is far below what the OG film earned on its debut weekend in North America alone. However, the good thing is this sequel has a modest budget, and it has the chance to be a box-office success in the long run. Keep scrolling for more.

The film has received mixed reviews, with the audience and critics divided. On Rotten Tomatoes, the sequel received 58% on Tomatometer, and the audience gave it 83%. The critics’ consensus read, “It swaps the original’s horror software for more action-leaning programming that doesn’t prove to be an upgrade, although the quippy A.I. remains an amusing mascot of slay.”

How much has the film earned on its opening weekend in North America?

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, M3GAN 2.0 collected $10.2 million on its opening weekend at the box office in North America. It is 66.4% less than the opening weekend collection of the OG film. M3GAN, released in 2022, collected $30.4 million on its opening weekend in North America. It has debuted at #4 in the domestic box office chart. The film clashed with Brad Pitt‘s biggie F1, which was not good. The theaters are filled with trending movies, and thus, M3GAN 2.0 will suffer in its theatrical run.

3-day opening weekend breakdown of the film

Friday [opening day] – $4.5 million

Saturday – $3.2 million

Sunday – $2.4 million

Total – $10.2 million

M3GAN 2.0’s worldwide opening weekend update

The sci-fi horror movie performed underwhelmingly on its 5-day international opening as well. It collected $6.9 million only on its 5-day overseas opening. Adding that to its $10.2 million domestic opening, the film collected $17.15 million on its global opening weekend. It was reportedly made on a budget of $25 million. It needs more than $50 million to break even at the box office. M3GAN 2.0 was released on June 27.

Box Office Summary

North America – $10.2 million

International – $6.9 million

Worldwide – $17.1 million

