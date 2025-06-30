Brad Pitt starrer F1 has finally opened in the theaters and has recorded a strong opening weekend. It has also registered the biggest debut for a non-Fast and Furious and non-Cars franchise racing film in North America. The film almost beat Pitt’s World War Z’s opening weekend collection. Keep scrolling for more.

Although Pitt’s film was released a month after Tom Cruise‘s Mission: Impossible 8, both actors’ movies are among the most expensive films ever made. MI 8 is on the losing side, and it will be interesting to see how Pitt’s film does at the box office. Tom or Brad, whose movie emerges as a box office success at the end?

F1’s opening weekend collection at the North American box office

According to Box Office Mojo‘s report, F1 crushed the industry’s projection of $35 million and $45 million and collected $55.6 million on its three-day opening weekend. It registered the biggest three-day opening weekend for original movies post-COVID. It is also the second-best debut in Brad Pitt‘s career as a leading man, just below World War Z’s $66.4 million.

3-day opening weekend breakdown

Friday [release day] – $25.00 million

Saturday – $17.5 million

Sunday – $13.1 million

Total – $55.6 million

Beats Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby to achieve a significant feat

Brad Pitt starrer F1 has also beaten Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby’s $47.04 million opening weekend collection as the biggest opening weekend ever for a non-Fast and Furious and non-Cars franchise’s racing film in North America. It is undoubtedly a notable feat attained by the film.

More about the movie

The sports drama features Brad Pitt as a racing car driver who returns to Formula One after a three-decade absence to save his former teammate’s team from collapsing. It also features Damson Idris, Kerry Condon, Tobias Menzies, and Javier Bardem in key roles. Directed by Joseph Kosinski, F1 was released on June 27.

