Paramount’s Top Gun: Maverick, the 2022 sequel to the original ‘80s classic, is soaring again, three years after its theatrical release. The film has recently found a second wind on streaming platforms, landing at the #2 spot among the most-watched movies on Paramount+ as of June 28, 2025, per Flixpatrol.

It trails just behind Gladiator II and holds steady alongside Scary Movie. Over on Vudu, it has climbed to the fifth most streamed film, coming in right after The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Sinners, Final Destination: Bloodlines, and A Minecraft Movie.

Tom Cruise’s Top Gun: Maverick: Box Office and Critical Success

Maverick, originally released more than three decades after the 1986 hit, was a massive theatrical success. It was backed by a $170–177 million budget and went on to earn nearly $1.5 billion worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo.

Top Gun: Maverick Box Office Summary

Domestic – $718.7m

International – $776.9m

Total – $1.4B

The audience loved the movie more than the critics. It landed a 96% score from reviewers and an almost perfect 99% from viewers, drawn from more than 50,000 verified ratings.

Top Gun: Maverick is the kind of crowd-pleasing filmmaking that feels ripped from a different era. An old-school blockbuster with real weight behind the spectacle. pic.twitter.com/Xg6213g8Wh https://t.co/Soorc52VUL — cinesthetic. (@TheCinesthetic) June 21, 2025

Plot of Top Gun: Maverick

Over 30 years after Top Gun, Captain Pete “Maverick” Mitchell is a Navy test pilot whose rebellious nature keeps him from advancing. Assigned back to Top Gun by Admiral Iceman Kazansky, Maverick must train elite pilots for a dangerous mission: to destroy a uranium facility protected by advanced defenses. Among the trainees is Rooster, son of Maverick’s late friend Goose, who blames Maverick for his father’s death.

After Iceman dies, Maverick proves the mission is doable and is reinstated as leader. He and the team succeed, though Maverick is downed protecting Rooster. They escape together, rekindling trust and honoring Goose’s legacy.

Tom Cruise Will Return as Maverick for One Final Mission

Director Joseph Kosinski has teased that Maverick will lead the way on one final mission. The next chapter is aiming for something more ambitious, but the follow-up may take a while to arrive, per CBR. Cruise’s exit from the franchise seems likely, with the story possibly heading toward a deeper and more reflective journey for the character.

Glen Powell and Miles Teller are set to return as Hangman and Rooster, continuing the legacy of the new generation of pilots. While the next film may not arrive immediately, the gap between sequels will likely be far shorter than the 36-year wait between the first two. For now, both Top Gun and Top Gun: Maverick are available to stream on Paramount+.

