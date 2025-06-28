Brad Pitt’s Formula One sports drama, F1, is out in theatres and getting immense love from critics and the audience. Earlier, the Oscar-winning actor had delivered several acclaimed performances in films like Moneyball, 12 Monkeys, Fight Club, The Curious Case of Benjamin Button, and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

However, there is one Brad Pitt film that many people may have missed, and it surprisingly holds a higher Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score than David Fincher’s cult mystery thriller, Fight Club. We are talking about the 2019 sci-fi drama Ad Astra. Read on to discover what it’s all about and where to watch it online.

Ad Astra: Plot & Cast

Directed by James Gray and set in a dystopian near future, the film follows Roy McBride (played by Brad Pitt), a determined astronaut who undertakes a dangerous mission across the solar system. Thirty years earlier, his father, Clifford McBride (played by Tommy Lee Jones), disappeared during an expedition across space in search of intelligent life.

Now, Roy must investigate a series of mysterious power surges threatening all life on Earth and uncover the truth about his missing father. The film also features Ruth Negga, Liv Tyler, and Donald Sutherland, among other cast members.

brad pitt’s performance in ad astra is some of his most restrained and quietly devastating work.

Ad Astra: Critical Response

The movie has an 83% critics’ score on the review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes. The site’s consensus reads, “Ad Astra takes a visually thrilling journey through the vast reaches of space while charting an ambitious course for the heart of the bond between parent and child.” In comparison, Fight Club has a marginally lower 81% Rotten Tomatoes score.

If you don’t mind slow-burn dramas with relaxed pacing, Ad Astra is worth watching for Brad Pitt’s heartfelt performance, its emotional father-son storyline, and the film’s stunning visuals.

Where To Stream Ad Astra?

The film, which has a runtime of around two hours, is available to stream on Netflix and Jio Hotstar OTT platforms in India.

Ad Astra Trailer

You can check out the film’s official trailer to get a glimpse of Brad Pitt’s character, the emotional plot, and the film’s breathtaking space setting.

