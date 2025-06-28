The John Wick spin-off movie Ballerina, starring Ana de Armas in the lead role, hit the big screen earlier this month on June 6. If you could not catch the film in theatres for any reason, there is nothing to worry about. In a fantastic update for movie buffs, the action-packed thriller is all set to start streaming online soon. Read on to find out its digital release date and what the film is all about.

Ballerina Digital Release Date & Platform

Ballerina is expected to be released on digital streaming via premium video on demand (PVOD) on July 1, 2025. In the U.S., the film is likely to be available on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, Fandango at Home, and YouTube. According to the report, When to Stream shared the digital release date update, which also clarified that the film’s studio, Lionsgate, has not announced or confirmed the release date. The film’s digital release in India is expected to be made available around the same time as its U.S. release. But until there’s a formal announcement, it remains a wait-and-watch scenario.

Ballerina – Critics’ Response and Audience Rating

The film holds a critics’ score of 76% on the review aggregator Rotten Tomatoes, with a significantly higher audience score of 93%. The site’s critics’ consensus reads, “Equipping a steely Ana de Armas with creatively brutal action choreography and a pleasingly kooky origin story, Ballerina pirouettes gracefully onto the Wickverse’s centerstage.” Moreover, the movie has a user rating of 7.2/10 on IMDb.

Ballerina Plot & Cast

Helmed by Len Wiseman (Director – Live Free or Die Hard), the film’s plot takes place during the events shown in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum and before John Wick: Chapter 4. The basic story revolves around a ballerina assassin, Eve Macarro (played by Ana de Armas), who wants to avenge the death of her father. It also features Gabriel Byrne, Catalina Sandino Moreno, and Norman Reedus alongside Keanu Reeves, Lance Reddick, Anjelica Huston, and Ian McShane, who reprise their roles from the earlier John Wick films.

Ballerina Trailer

You can watch the film’s official trailer here to get a glimpse of the lead character, a sneak peek into the gripping storyline, and a preview of the explosive action.

