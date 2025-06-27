Ballerina spins its way into Lionsgate’s top 50 highest-grossing films, pulling in more than $105 million worldwide after about three weeks on the big screen. The film, with Ana de Armas leading the story as Eve Macarro, follows her quest for revenge after her father’s murder. However, the film’s box office run has felt more like a slow burn than a big bang despite coming from the hit world of John Wick.

Ballerina Crosses $105 Million At Worldwide Box Office

Ballerina opened with a modest $24 million weekend and has steadily climbed, hitting $52.3 million in the US and $53 million overseas, making it a total of $106 million per The Numbers. That’s enough to push past films like Escape Plan ($103.7m), My Bloody Valentine ($102.8m), and even a couple of Saw titles (Saw VI and Saw). Ballerina now sits at number 48 on Lionsgate’s all-time list.

Domestic – $52.3m

International – $53.4m

Total – $106.3m

John Wick Spinoff Struggles To Break Even

Ballerina’s place in the top 50 hasn’t exactly saved the film’s momentum. With a reported budget of $90 million, it needs to double its current haul just to break even. Now, while heading into its fourth weekend, the chances of that happening are looking slimmer, especially with upcoming releases like F1 the Movie and M3GAN 2.0 ready to take the spotlight.

A lot of the underwhelming performance can likely be attributed to its delay. Initially, the film was eyed for a summer 2024 release, and nearly had a trailer with early advertising before production revisions and reshoots pushed it back. That time difference may have dulled some of the excitement, and mixed reactions to The Continental series didn’t help either.

Ballerina Ranks Low In The John Wick Franchise

Ballerina currently holds the fourth spot among John Wick films regarding global earnings, edging out the 2014 original but far behind the heavy-hitting sequels. Unless it finds new life soon, it’ll finish well below Chapter 2’s $171 million and nowhere near Chapter 4’s towering $447 million record.

John Wick: Chapter 2 – $171.5m

John Wick: Chapter 3 – $326.6m

John Wick: Chapter 4 – $447.3m

From the World of John Wick: Ballerina – $106.3m

John Wick – $86m

Ballerina Trailer

