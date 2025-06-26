Chris Evans returns to the big screen in Materialists, a romantic drama with a sharp edge that pairs him with Pedro Pascal. The MCU star plays John, a struggling actor who finds himself in unexpected competition with Pascal’s character, Harry, a wealthy and confident man. Between them stands Lucy, a matchmaker portrayed by Dakota Johnson, caught in the push and pull of past and present connections.

Materialists Worldwide Box Office Hits $30 Million In Less Than Two Weeks

The film, directed by Celine Song, has done more than spark curiosity. It has pulled solid numbers at the box office and in just under two weeks since its June 13 release, the movie has raked in over $31 million worldwide. That’s $23 million from domestic theaters and another $7.5 million internationally (per Box Office Mojo).

Domestic – $23.9m

International – $7.5m

Total– $31.4m

Plot: Materialists

Lucy, a former actress turned top matchmaker in New York City, helps clients find love but struggles with her own. Though she claims she’ll only marry a rich man, she starts dating Harry, a charming financier, while also reconnecting with her ex, John, an actor. Her professional life is shaken when a client is assaulted by a man Lucy matched her with, leading to guilt and broken friendships.

As Lucy questions her values, she breaks up with Harry after learning he had secret surgery and admits she doesn’t love him. After reuniting with John, she chooses love over wealth, and they eventually get engaged.

Matches made in heaven. Materialists is now playing nationwide. pic.twitter.com/kBJmNuWNna — A24 (@A24) June 17, 2025

With a production budget of around $20 million, the film is already near profitability, even without details on marketing costs. It opened with a $12 million weekend in the US, which is one of the strongest debuts ever for an A24 release. The opening helped it quickly land as the 23rd highest-grossing A24 film worldwide and 16th in domestic numbers.

Critics And Netizens’ Response To Materialists Strengthens Its Momentum

Critics are mostly on board too. Reviews praise the film for playing with familiar romantic formulas in a way that feels new. It currently holds an 81% rating on Rotten Tomatoes from over 200 critics. Audience scores haven’t been so bright, sitting at 67%, but that hasn’t stopped its wave at the box office.

One viewer tweeted, “I really liked materialists.. dakota and chris had such good chemistry fawk the haters.” Another wrote, “I still don’t understand how people are hating #Materialists.. yes it’s not a romantic comedy, but it’s incredibly realistic and portrays the sad truth of modern dating. all the actors did an incredible job, and there are many moments that still managed to pull my heartstrings”

i really liked materialists.. dakota and chris had such good chemistry fawk the haters pic.twitter.com/DIehpTyygS — sam (@dorotheaivys) June 22, 2025

i still don’t understand how people are hating #Materialists.. yes it’s not a romantic comedy, but it’s incredibly realistic and portrays the sad truth of modern dating. all the actors did an incredible job, and there are many moments that still managed to pull my heartstrings 🩵 pic.twitter.com/HtilV8S9LH — kriselle✨| in my 143 era 🫶🏻🦋 (@krisellevllamas) June 22, 2025

A third added, “FUCK THE GOSSIP! MATERIALISTS IS A #REAL MODERN-DAY LOVE STORY!”

Materialists, whether it climbs further or settles in the middle of A24’s rankings, is already one of the studio’s standout releases of the year.

