Coming from a film background, Dakota Johnson has always been under the spotlight. However, when she made her debut in the industry at the age of 9 in 1999 in a small role alongside her mother, Melanie Griffith, in the lead role in the movie Crazy in Alabama, she didn’t go viral instantly.

In fact, she didn’t appear in any other projects until 2010. She slowly got the hang of how the industry works, and even took part in various projects, where she played small roles. Until she featured in the Fifty Shades of Grey trilogy alongside Jamie Dornan and broke the internet. Dakota got her biggest breakthrough with that and proved she has the quality to lead a movie.

But, now she is among one of the most seasoned actresses present in Hollywood. She is currently ruling the movie theatres with her latest project, Materialists, starring Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal. Throughout her career, she has done a few more notable works which deserve to be mentioned. So, here are the 5 best performances from her filmography that showed her versatility.

5. Suspiria (2018)

Director: Luca Guadagnino

Luca Guadagnino RT: 65%

65% Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Suspiria is an English version of the 1977 Italian film of the same name. The movie revolves around a woman named Susie (played by Dakota Johnson), who goes to Berlin to join a prestigious dance company. As soon as she starts her journey over there, she realizes there’s something more to it. It is then revealed that the organization is a sinister institution run by a coven of witches led by the head choreographer, Madame Blanc (Tilda Swinton). Johnson proved that she can be a great asset in a horror movie as well. Among a stellar star cast, she stood tall and gave one of her best performances in it.

4. Our Friend (2019)

Director: Gabriela Cowperthwaite

Gabriela Cowperthwaite RT: 85%

85% Where to Watch: Amazon Prime Video

Plot: In the film Our Friend, Dakota Johnson can be seen playing a terminally ill person, Nicole, who is going through the toughest time of her life as she finds out she is going to live 6 more months. Nicole and her husband made the hardest decision to tell their two daughters about the illness, but they are not ready to handle the impact. This true-story-based movie showed Dakota in a different light and gave a beautiful, heart-touching performance that will leave the viewers in tears.

3. Cha Cha Real Smooth (2022)

Director: Cooper Raiff

Cooper Raiff RT: 85%

85% Where to Watch: Apple TV+ or Amazon Prime Video

Plot: Cha Cha Real Smooth is a movie that revolves around a man named Andrew (Cooper Raiff) whose life takes a massive turn after meeting a woman, Domino, played by Dakota Johnson. Domino is a single mom who has an autistic daughter, Lola. Domino and Andrew meet at a bat mitzvah where she comes with her daughter and he attends it with his younger brother David. Dakota did an amazing job in portraying a mother and would tug at your heartstrings with her performance. The chemistry between her and Cooper was quite good, and the film had even received positive reviews from the audience.

2. The Lost Daughter (2021)

Director : Maggie Gyllenhaal

: Maggie Gyllenhaal RT: 94%

94% Where to Watch: Netflix

Plot: Maggie Gyllenhaal’s directorial debut is The Lost Daughter. The film stars an ensemble cast, including Olivia Colman, Dakota Johnson, Jessie Buckley, and Peter Sarsgaard. Based on a novel of the same name, the movie revolves around Leda (Colman), a divorced college professor and a mother of two daughters. When her two daughters leave to stay with their father, Leda feels lonely yet liberated. She decides to take a vacation, and there she meets Nina (played by Johnson), a young woman and a mother of a three-year-old daughter. It is definitely one of Johnson’s best performances in her career, where she portrayed beautifully the tiredness of being a young mother.

1. Fifty Shades of Grey (2015)

Director: Sam Taylor-Johnson

Sam Taylor-Johnson RT: 25%

25% Where to Watch: Netflix

Plot: Fifty Shades of Grey might not have gotten great reviews on Rotten Tomatoes, but it needs to be mentioned in this list as this movie gave Dakota Johnson a boost in her career and made her successful. She played Anastasia Steele in the trilogy based on the novel of the same name. Starring alongside Jamie Dornan (Christian Grey), Johnson portrayed a timid woman’s role who ends up having a weird relationship with the billionaire. The movie contains a lot of explicit scenes and although it didn’t receive great reviews from the audience, people recognize Dakota as Anastasia even now.

Well, these are her 5 best performances. Let us know your favorite.

