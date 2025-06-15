When the theaters are filled with actioners and family movies, Materialists is like a breath of fresh air. The rom-com drama has been welcomed with an open arm by the critics and is poised to earn winning numbers on its opening weekend at the box office in North America. Keep scrolling for more.

The film features three of the most popular actors in Hollywood – Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson, and Pedro Pascal. It has made a lot of buzz since its announcement because it cast the lead actors and the director associated with it. Oscar-nominated filmmaker Celine Song directed it, and it might turn out to be the biggest hit in the rom-com genre this year.

Materialists box office collection day 1 in North America

Based on Box Office Mojo‘s data, Materialists featuring Chris Evans, Dakota Johnson, and Pedro Pascal in a love triangle debuted at the #2 spot in the domestic box office chart. It has beaten the box office juggernaut Lilo & Stitch by a thin margin. The rom-com movie collected $5.1 million on its day 1 release day. It has registered one of the biggest Friday opening day numbers in the history of A24 studio, including $1.5 million from the previews, which is only under Civil War’s $10.8 million opening day number.

Projected opening weekend collection at the domestic box office

The A24 release is running in 2844 theaters in North America and is facing several biggies at the box office. The film is projected to earn between $10 million and $13 million in its three-day opening weekend, which will reportedly be among the biggest opening weekends in A24’s history.

Critics praise Materialists, while audiences give mixed scores

The film has an 87% Tomatometer score from 140 reviews and a 69% audience score from over 500 verified ratings on the aggregate site Rotten Tomatoes. According to the critics, Materialists offers a sophisticated twist on the traditional rom-com, giving its charming trio of leads some of their richest roles yet while further cementing Celine Song’s reputation as a master of contemporary relationship dramas.

Dakota Johnson’s film Materialists was released in the theaters on June 13.

