Disney’s live-action Lilo & Stitch remake might be stirring controversy for its character changes, but one alien sidekick is unexpectedly stealing the spotlight: Agent Wendy Pleakley. The 2025 version quietly flips the script on this fan-favorite, giving him more power, laughs, and shockingly, a better arc than he ever had in the original.

Agent Wendy Pleakley Is A Key Player In The Galactic Federation

From the start, Pleakley isn’t just the lovable goof tagging along with Jumba anymore. He’s now a major player in the Galactic Federation, even taking credit for the decision to declare Earth a protected wildlife preserve. That’s a huge shift. In the 2002 animated film, that pivotal moment was Cobra Bubbles’ moment. Giving it to Pleakley instantly raises his status from quirky Earth-obsessed alien to someone who can actually change intergalactic policy. That’s no minor upgrade.

But the changes don’t stop with diplomacy. In this version, Pleakley becomes the only alien villain to flip sides by the movie’s end. With Jumba stuck in full-on villain mode, the classic redemption arc goes entirely to Pleakley. He’s the one who helps Lilo and Stitch take down Gantu. He’s the one who earns his spot in their ohana—alone. That solo switch-up gives him a narrative weight he never carried before.

How Does Pleakley Steal The Spotlight In Lilo & Stitch’s Live-Action Switch-Up?

A lot of the credit also goes to Billy Magnussen, who plays Pleakley in mostly human form this time around. It’s a different take than Kevin McDonald’s voice-only performance in the original, but it works. Magnussen leans into the awkward charm and Earth-fascination while also delivering physical comedy that’s consistently sharp. His scenes pop with energy, especially next to Zach Galifianakis, whose version of Jumba falls surprisingly flat.

Galifianakis loses Jumba’s accent and softer edges, making Pleakley shine brighter. Sure, Pleakley’s upgrade comes with a trade-off. Jumba, once a nuanced mad genius with a soft spot, is now a generic baddie. Their classic duo chemistry? Gone. But in the bigger picture, that sacrifice lets Pleakley evolve from comic relief into the heart of the alien side of the story.

So while most of Lilo & Stitch’s live-action character rewrites miss the mark, this one didn’t just hit, it elevated. Pleakley walks away from the remake not just more important, but more memorable than ever.

