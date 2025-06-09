Lilo & Stitch, the Disney live-action movie, has crossed a significant milestone at the worldwide box office. It is on track to become the first 2025 release to cross the $1 billion milestone at this pace. The film continues to astonish us with its spectacular earnings in North America and overseas. Keep scrolling for more.

The Disney remake retained its spot at #1 in the domestic box office chart for three consecutive weeks. According to media reports, the film was made on a budget of $100 million and has grossed more than seven times worldwide.

Lilo & Stitch’s Box Office Collection in North America So Far

Lilo & Stitch collected $32.5 million on its third three-day weekend at the North American box office, which is facing a decline of 47.4% from last weekend. It has been scoring one of the biggest dailies among Memorial Day releases. The film registered the second biggest third Friday of all time among Memorial Day films. The Disney live-action remake has hit a $335.79 million cume in North America. The family movie has achieved this in just 17 days.

Lilo & Stitch smashes past the $700 million milestone worldwide!

The live-action remake is ruling hearts at the overseas markets, collecting a magnificent $67.7 million on its third three-day weekend, as per Luiz Fernando‘s report. Therefore, its international cume has hit the $436.8 million cume. Allied to its $335.79 million domestic cume, the worldwide total has crossed the $700 million milestone and now stands at $772.59 million cume. It is projected to earn between $1.05 billion and $1.15 billion in its theatrical run.

Budget x Returns = Spectacular Collections!

The Disney live-action remake has earned more than seven times its modest budget. Lilo & Stitch was reportedly made on a budget of $100 million, and it has earned $772.6 million worldwide. Therefore, it has generated around 672% more revenue than its humble price tag, making the film a blockbuster. The Disney feature was released on May 23.

Box Office Summary

North America – $335.79 million

Overseas – $436.8 million

Worldwide – $772.59 million

