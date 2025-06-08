Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning is yet to become a clean success at the worldwide box office, but in several territories, it has already emerged victorious. One of those territories is India, where the magnum opus has finally entered the 100 crore club, thus underlining the pull and popularity of Tom Cruise and the franchise. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of 22 days!

Being the swansong of the iconic Mission: Impossible franchise, the 8th installment had good buzz on the ground level. Apart from the franchise’s brand, it also benefited from Tom’s star power. This resulted in a strong start of 17.50 crores. Since critics’ reactions and the audience feedback were positive, the film managed to cover a good distance despite facing much bigger drops than expected on weekdays.

How much did Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning earn at the Indian box office in 22 days?

Coming to the latest collection update, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning displayed an impressive jump by earning 2.23 crores on the fourth Saturday after scoring 76 lakh on Friday. Overall, the film has amassed 100.15 crore net at the Indian box office in 22 days. Including taxes, the gross collection stands at 118.17 crores.

As we can see, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning scored a century on its fourth Saturday. This marked the second century for Tom Cruise. His debut 100 crore net grosser was Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One (2023).

To end its run as Tom Cruise’s 2nd highest-grosser

Currently, Mission: Impossible 8 is the second highest-grossing film of Tom Cruise, and will end its run in the same position. Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One is at the top with a lifetime collection of 120 crores.

Take a look at Tom Cruise’s top grossers at the Indian box office (net collection):

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One – 120 crores Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – 100.15 crore (22 days) Mission: Impossible – Fallout – 77 crores Mission: Impossible – Rogue Nation – 54 crores Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol – 46 crores

