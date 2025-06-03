Tom Cruise is a global star who has appeared in numerous films and is now thrilling audiences with his latest film, Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning. The $350 million+ global total has helped the actor smash past a mega milestone, taking him closer to entering the all-time top 20 highest-grossing actors list. Keep scrolling for the deets.

Mission: Impossible 8 is performing strongly at the Chinese box office and has earned more than $50 million from IMAX alone. This is one of the most expensive films ever made. It has earned the biggest opening in the Mission: Impossible franchise and is expected to be the highest-grossing installment.

Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning at the worldwide box office

Tom Cruise starrer Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning has collected $122.53 million at the North American box office along with $231.2 million overseas. Therefore, Mission: Impossible 8 has reached the $353.7 million cume worldwide. The film will have the IMAX screens till the How to Train Your Dragon releases.

Worldwide collection breakdown

North America – $122.5 million

Overseas – $231.2 million

Worldwide – $353.73 million

Set to enter the top-20 highest-grossing actors list!

According to The Numbers, Tom Cruise is at the 22nd rank on the highest-grossing actors list worldwide. The cumulative total of all the films he has appeared in and been credited for has reached the $13.116 billion cume. He has beaten Willem Dafoe’s $13.114 billion to achieve the 22nd rank.

He needs around $227.6 million more to beat Paul Bettany’s $13.3 billion worldwide box office collection to become the 20th highest-grossing Hollywood star of all time.

#.20 Paul Bettany – $13.34 billion

#21. Bradley Cooper – $13.13 billion

#22. Tom Cruise – $13.11 billion

More about Mission: Impossible 8

Mission: Impossible 8 is the sequel to 2023’s Dead Reckoning Part One, which underperformed at the box office because of Barbie and Oppenheimer’s clash. However, MI 8 has the chance to redeem itself and outperform its predecessors. Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Henry Czerny, and Angela Bassett reprised their roles from the previous movie. Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning was released in theaters on May 23.

