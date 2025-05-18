Mission: Impossible 8 has been released in some parts of the world, including India, ahead of its wide release on Friday. Tom Cruise will once again reprise his role as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning. It is a massive movie with a lot of buzz, thus helping Cruise pass a career total box office milestone by surpassing this MCU star and becoming one of the top 20 highest-grossing actors of all time in Hollywood. Keep scrolling for more.

The film has been received with open arms by the fans in India, registering one of the biggest openings for Hollywood movies. It has clocked in a 42% higher opening than Dead Reckoning as it collected an estimated 17.50 crores on its first day of release. The film is projected to score the biggest opening weekend in the franchise. However, it needs to generate a super strong word-of-mouth, and with that, the film may earn $1 billion in its theatrical run and reach its break-even point.

However, Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning will surely help Tom Cruise to cross a significant box office milestone worldwide. According to The Numbers, Tom Cruise is currently at #23 on the highest-grossing actors’ list, and all his films have totaled $12.76 billion. He will surely cross the $13 billion milestone during the theatrical run of MI8. This collective total is from the 50 movies he has done, and to crack the top 20 list, Cruise needs to beat Bradley Cooper and this Avengers star. Can you guess who?

It is Paul Bettany, who is best known for playing Vision in the MCU. Paul is at #20 with his career total box office collection of $13.34 billion. Tom is around $581 million away from beating that and becoming the 20th highest-grossing actor of all time. Paul’s career total box office collection is from 34 movies only, and the biggest contributions are definitely from the MCU movies, including Avengers: Age of Ultron and Infinity War.

The Tom Cruise-led Mission: Impossible—The Final Reckoning will be released in the US on May 23. It is expected to earn a franchise record $80 million in its four-day weekend.

