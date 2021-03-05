The Marvel Cinematic Universe and especially the Avengers have made their place in everyone’s heart. The mass popularity of the studio and the franchise has given them one of the highest-earning projects across the globe. But that does not mean they are away from the controversy wrath anyhow. Back when the Age of Ultron released, it not just brought a bit but a complete focus of the bad limelight to it.

The most spoken about the controversy was, of course, Black Widow’s slut-shaming by none other than Chris Evan, aka Captain America and Jeremy Renne, aka Hawkeye. But not just that even Robert Downey Jr. Aka Tony Stark cracked a ‘r*pe’ joke in the film. Yes, you read that just right. Read on to know everything you should about this throwback that has brought Marvel a huge backlash and cannot be washed off.

So we are talking about the times in Avengers: Age Of Ultron when the saviours of the Earth were having some fun with Thor’s hammer. Now we know how much big a task is lifting his hammer and jokes were bound to happen. At Tony Stark’s turn when he lifts the hammer he says “Reinstating Prima Nocta.” And this is what went wrong. The massive backlash that was created was on the bases of these three words.

For the unversed Prima Nocta is a term used in the olden times as per which lords and Nobleman had the liberty to sleep with any woman who is under them without her consent. This also includes the virgin wives of newly married men. The internet in no time labelled this Tony Stark’s ‘R*pe Joke’ and started criticising the studio’s move in using the demeaning phrase in a mass popular film.

Most recently when it was revealed that Batman in Zack Snyder’s Justice League will be dropping F-Bombs and people opposed it. Tony Stark’s r*pe joke was brought back to the debate. A user wrote, “It’s darkly hilarious that people are more upset about Batman cursing than they were about Tony Stark making a rape joke in Age of Ultron (courtesy of sex pest Whedon, of course).”

It's darkly hilarious that people are more upset about Batman cursing than they were about Tony Stark making a rape joke in Age of Ultron (courtesy of sex pest Whedon, of course) pic.twitter.com/NbIbQ0Mmru — ❤️Anti-fa Soy boys 🏳️‍🌈 #blacklivesmatter (@Homosoyboy) December 15, 2020

X-Men First Class: Hugh Jackman tells people to go fuck themselves Avengers Age of Ultron: Tony Stark makes a rape joke Deadpool 1/2: Swears like a 13 year old child Logan: 40 F bombs Marvel Fans: *laughs non stop* WOW THIS IS SO COOL Justice League: Batman says fuck once pic.twitter.com/YAJd0si9VJ — ΩStuntman MikeΩ (@Stuntman_MIK3) December 16, 2020

