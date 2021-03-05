If our love stories aren’t as dreamy as Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s, we don’t want it. The took have been dating for a long time and are going to tie the knot this year if everything goes well. Today, we bring you a mushy picture of the couple where the Hollaback Girl singer is looking at Shelton in the most loving way.

The couple is one of the most adorable and popular couples in the world.

Both Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani would have gotten married last year if there wouldn’t have been a global pandemic. Back in 2019, the couple walked the premiere of ‘Ugly Dolls’ together in Los Angeles and we just couldn’t get enough of these two and how the Hollaback singer was looking at beau on the red carpet.

Take a look at their picture here:

Guys, get yourself a woman who looks at you the way Gwen Stefani is looking at Blake Shelton!

Meanwhile, in a conversation with Hollywood Access, Shelton has spilled the beans on his proposal to Gwen.

“I remember, after I asked her, there was some crying and things, and Gwen`s oldest son Kingston, 14, was sitting right next to us when this happened,” the 44-year-old singer said.

Blake Shelton was talking to the portal to promote his show, The Voice and revealed details on his proposal too.

“Gwen at one moment said, `wait a minute, did I answer you? Did I say yes out loud?` And even I was wondering! And Kingston said, `mom, yeah, you did. I heard you say yes`,” he added.

Last year, Gwen Stefani also revealed details about Blake Shelton’s proposal on Kelly Clarkson’s show and said, “I had no idea, obviously. In fact, I was trying to get out of going to Oklahoma because it was getting too complicated with Covid and the family. I was like, `I think we should just cancel the trip.` It was one of those. Then we got it together and we ended up going. (Our family) was all there,” as quoted by Just Jared.

