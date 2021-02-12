Blake Shelton Reveals Doing Super Bowl Ad With Gwen Stefani To Tease Their 'Jealous' Fans

Singer Blake Shelton says that everyday he comes across messages and comments of followers wondering and discussing how pop star Gwen Stefani ended up with him.

The couple recently starred together in a Super Bowl advertisement, which went viral within a few hours of release.

“Every day, if I look at social media or wherever, there’s always somebody commenting, going, ‘Man, what the hell happened to this world where Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are a thing now,” Blake Shelton told today.com.

Blake Shelton added that doing the Super Bowl ad was a way to tease their fans: “So we thought it’d be fun to have some fun with it (the comments).”

The couple dated for five years before announcing their engagement in October 2020.

Recently Gwen Stefani recently responded with humour and grace to a fan who trolled her for failing in a TikTok video.

“I love watching celebrities totally fail TikTok,” the user commented on one of Gwen‘s videos, adding: “Love Gwen shes amazing buuuuut.”

Gwen Stefani replied: “Thank u for calling me out you’re right!!! TikTok is not for me but help yourself to my music and enjoy!! wait… am i a celebrity??”

