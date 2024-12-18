Gwen Stefani is reportedly considering leaving NBC’s The Voice after ten years as a coach. The 55-year-old singer wants to leave the show to spend more time with her husband, Blake Shelton, and her children, Kingston, 18, Zuma, 16, and Apollo, 10.

Insider Details the Reason Why Gwen Stefani Wants to Quit The Voice

Stefani became a coach on ‘The Voice.’ in 2014, where she met Shelton, with whom she tied the knot 2014. The 48-year-old served as a coach on the show from 2011 until 2023.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

Sources close to Stefani have suggested that it might be time for her to “graduate” from the show, with one insider revealing that she has been emotional during the current season.

“She has said several times while filming that she’s even more of an ‘emotional wreck’ this season than she ever has been,” the source said. “It was nonstop emotions, crying throughout this journey, but you can tell it’s mostly rooted in joy and deep pride for her work.”

“She never outright said she was done with the show, but she’s quitting. She’s done, I think,” the insider added. “Gwen wants to spend more time with her family now that Blake is also off the show.

They continued: “She found a second home in Oklahoma, and seeing Blake walk away from the show and prioritize his music and their family life, I think, made her realize what her next chapter can look like.”

Swen Stefani Flubbed Lyrics While Performing in The Voice

Stefani sparked a stir among viewers during the final episode when she fumbled over her lyrics while performing and abruptly stormed off the stage. The pop star appeared visibly nervous during her performance and had to step away from the podium to collect herself. Her finalist, 16-year-old Sydney Sterlace, was also performing at that time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani)

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News.

Must Read: Florence Pugh Sheds Light On ‘Exhausting’ Industry & Breaking Stereotypes: “I’d Made A Massive Mistake”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News