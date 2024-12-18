Jennifer Lopez has been turning heads with her stunning style and irresistible allure ever since her high-profile split from Ben Affleck, effortlessly stealing the spotlight in every outfit she wears.

At a screening of ‘Unstoppable’ in Los Angeles on Sunday, the pop star caught everyone’s attention with a daring, risque outfit that revealed a glimpse of her bra.

At 55, Lopez looked stunning in a sheer shirt and a blue powder ensemble as she promoted the film produced by her ex, just days after they came together to watch their children in a school play. She further wowed in a bow blouse that highlighted her toned abs, paired with a pastel jacket and jeans.

‘The Boy Next Door’ actress added some extra height with pink platform heels and styled her hair in an elegant updo. The star also radiated a fresh glow with metallic eyeshadow and a soft pink gloss for her daytime look.

Ben Affleck was Recently Seen Speaking to Jennifer Lopez’s Child

After the children’s performance on Friday, Affleck was seen waiting to congratulate both his son, Fin, whom he shares with Jennifer Garner, and Lopex’s ‘woke’ child, Emme.

According to an eyewitness, Lopez watched the moment with affection and admiration. The singer appeared every bit the proud, supportive mother as she held a bouquet of flowers for Emme.

Lopez and Affleck were also seen chatting and socializing with others at the event.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner Spent the Holiday Season Together

Affleck and Garner, who were married for 13 years, from 2005 to 2018, have maintained a cordial co-parenting relationship since their separation.

They recently spent Thanksgiving together, volunteering and serving meals to the homeless alongside their three children—son Fin, daughter Violet, 19, and Samuel, 12.

This sighting follows a report that stated that the ‘Batman’ star was thrilled to spend the holiday with his family, feeling comfortable and able to just be himself around Garner and their children.

“Even though Ben and Jen have been split for a while now, he feels a certain level of comfort with her,” a source said. “Ben has a strong relationship with Jen that will never dissipate because they have a lot of history together and she’s the mother of his kids.”

The source mentioned that while some men might find it annoying, Affleck actually appreciates that his ex takes care of him. They added that he enjoys being looked after by her and often turns to her for advice when making significant career or life decisions.

A source recently revealed that at this time, Affleck has no desire to enter into another relationship.

“Ben’s divorce from Jennifer hasn’t even been finalized, but even if it were, dating is just not where his head is at,” the insider revealed.

