The name Allu Arjun is familiar to almost every Indian, thanks to his Pushpa franchise. So, anticipation for his next project is naturally very high. The project is tentatively titled AA22xA6 and is directed by Atlee Kumar. Previously, the production house Sun Pictures confirmed the involvement of VFX studios from Hollywood.

Who Are the Actors Rumoured to Be Involved with AA22xA6?

And now, there are rumours that the film’s antagonist might be from Hollywood. If this turns out to be true, the film could gain a stronger market presence beyond India, as they can leverage the name of that Hollywood star. The star in question is Will Smith. According to Telugu 360, director Atlee has already approached the Hollywood actor. As per the same report, if the collaboration with Will Smith doesn’t happen, they have another option in mind, Dwayne Johnson, popularly known as The Rock.

AA22xA6 Cast and Crew

Cast members besides Allu Arjun who are involved in the project include Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Mrunal Thakur, Kriti Sanon, Shabbir Ahluwalia, and Bhagyashri Borse. Crew members involved in the project, apart from the director, include music composers Sai Abhyankkar and Anirudh Ravichander, and producer Kalanithi Maran. The film is being made under the banner of Sun Pictures.

Has Filming Started for AA22xA6?

The film began filming last month, specifically on June 12, according to Sacnilk. A pooja ceremony was also held that day in Mumbai, followed by principal photography the next day. In the first schedule, Allu Arjun and Mrunal Thakur were involved. Deepika Padukone is expected to join the production only after completing her commitment to Shah Rukh Khan’s film King. This film is reportedly set in a parallel universe, with Allu Arjun playing dual roles and Deepika as the main female lead. It is expected to hit the silver screens in 2026 in multiple languages.

