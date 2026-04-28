Deepika Padukone is undoubtedly one of the most successful Indian actresses at present, and she’s ready to raise her bar with upcoming films. Being one of the most sought-after actresses, she has secured some really big films in the post-COVID era, and up next, she has two more magnum opuses in her kitty in the form of King and Raaka, which have the potential to open big at the Indian box office.

Deepika Padukone has two 50 crore net openers in the kitty

Deepika played a crucial role in Pathaan, which marked Shah Rukh Khan’s big-screen comeback after 4 years. Backed by solid pre-release buzz, it registered a mind-blowing start of 57 crore net at the Indian box office. With this film, the actress tasted her first 50 crore net opening. After Pathaan, she witnessed another thunderous start with Prabhas-led Kalki 2898 AD, which opened at a whopping 95.3 crore net. It was her second film to cross the 50 crore net milestone on day 1.

Targets 50 crore and 100 crore net openings next

Up next, Deepika Padukone will be seen in Shah Rukh Khan’s King. It marks her fifth collaboration with Shah Rukh, thus making fans excited. So far, the buzz for King is high, and since it is scheduled to release during the Christmas holiday season of 2026 (December 24), it is expected to open with a massive start of 40-45 crore net. Even the 50 crore milestone is achievable on day 1.

After King, Deepika Padukone will appear in Allu Arjun’s Raaka, marking her debut collaboration with the Pushpa star. Since Allu is returning after the epic success of Pushpa 2 and Atlee is directing him, the excitement for the film is at its peak. And this excitement is likely to be seen pan-India.

Being one of the most expensive Indian films ever, Raaka is expected to bring something never-seen-before on the big screen, and is likely to clock a mammoth start at the Indian box office. As of now, it looks like a potential 100 crore net opener, giving Deepika a chance to taste her first-ever 100 crore opening.

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