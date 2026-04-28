Samantha Ruth Prabhu turned 39 today (April 28), and all her die-hard fans are sharing their wishes on social media. Known for her beauty and memorable performances, Sam has established herself as one of the most popular Indian actresses today, especially down South. Unfortunately, in the post-COVID era, the actress has been going through a rough patch, as most of her theatrical releases have tanked at the Indian box office. Keep reading for a detailed report!

The post-COVID era started on a good note

Overall, Sam has had four theatrical releases since the COVID-19 pandemic. It started with Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal (2022), which also starred Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. Although it received mixed reviews, the film was a commercial success. Mounted on a budget of 40 crore, it earned 41.79 crore net at the Indian box office, securing a plus verdict.

3 back-to-back failures for Samantha Ruth Prabhu

After Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal, Samantha Ruth Prabhu couldn’t even deliver a single successful film. Her Yashoda (2022) was made on a budget of 40 crore but earned only 20.2 crore net. It ended up being a losing affair. It was followed by Shaakuntalam (2023), which earned just 7.27 crore net against a cost of 60 crore. It was declared a flop.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s last theatrical release was Kushi (2023). Made on an estimated budget of 70-90 crore, Kushi earned only 48.26 crore net and secured a losing verdict.

Poor post-COVID run for Samantha

As we can see, out of the four theatrical releases, Samantha delivered only one successful film, giving her a success rate of 25%. Speaking about the overall collection, the actress has scored a cumulative net collection of 117.52 crore at the Indian box office in the post-COVID era, which is highly disappointing. Hopefully, she’ll bounce back strongly with her upcoming films.

Take a look at the budgets, domestic collections, and verdicts of Samantha’s post-COVID releases:

Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal: Budget – 40 crore | Collection – 41.79 crore | Verdict – Plus

| Collection – | Verdict – Yashoda: Budget – 40 crore | Collection – 20.2 crore | Verdict – Losing

| Collection – | Verdict – Shaakuntalam: Budget – 60 crore | Collection – 7.27 crore | Verdict – Flop

| Collection – | Verdict – Kushi: Budget – 70-90 crore | Collection – 48.26 crore | Verdict – Losing

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Aditya Dhar’s Biggie Is Just A Few Lakhs Away From Making History In Telugu States

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News