Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar 2 has entered the history books of Indian cinema as one of the landmark successes. From the opening day, the magnum opus has been breaking records and setting new ones. Recently, it became the highest-grossing non-South film in the South Indian states and is now chasing a historic box office milestone in the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). Keep reading for a detailed report!

For those who don’t know, the first installment of the Dhurandhar franchise performed surprisingly well in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, solely on the basis of its powerful content. It had grossed close to 70 crore in its lifetime run, thus building a huge pre-release buzz for the sequel. As expected, the sequel opened strongly but couldn’t build much of a lead over the first installment. Nonetheless, it has still fetched historic numbers.

Dhurandhar 2 is set to make history for Bollywood films in the Telugu states

According to the latest update, Dhurandhar 2 has grossed a solid 99.35 crore in Telugu states in 40 days. Out of this, 71.21 crore gross has come from Telangana, while the remaining 28.14 crore has come from Andhra Pradesh. With such numbers, it is already the highest-grossing Bollywood film in the Telugu states and is set to achieve a historic milestone.

With 99.35 crore already in the kitty, Dhurandhar 2 needs only 65 lakh more to score a century at the box office in the Telugu states, and the feat will be achieved before the film concludes its theatrical run. With this, it’ll also become the first Bollywood film to gross 100 crore in the Telugu states.

Set to become the 4th film with a century in the Telugu states

Overall, the Aditya Dhar directorial will become the fourth film to hit the 100 crore mark in the Telugu states. The first film to achieve the feat was KGF Chapter 2 (136.85 crore), followed by Avatar 2 (110.1 crore) and Kantara Chapter 1 (106.65 crore). Now, the Dhurandhar sequel is set to join the list, showing the potential of Bollywood films in the Telugu market.

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