Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh in the lead role, has achieved several milestones so far and, despite being in the final stage of its theatrical run, has now achieved a historic feat at the box office. Released amid extraordinary pre-release buzz, the magnum opus has done the unthinkable in South Indian states by overtaking the lifetime collection of Avatar: The Way Of Water, aka Avatar 2. Keep reading for a detailed report!

Dhurandhar 2 makes history in the South Indian states

Due to an unexpectedly strong run and the goodwill of the first installment down South, the pre-release buzz was high for the sequel, leading to a solid start. Further, due to highly positive word of mouth, the biggie has achieved fantastic numbers. As we write, the film has scored around 140 crore gross in Karnataka. It is followed by Telangana’s 71.12 crore gross and Tamil Nadu’s 38.46 crore gross. In Andhra Pradesh, the film has grossed 28.1 crore so far. Kerala has contributed 19.35 crore gross.

Overall, Dhurandhar 2 has already amassed a massive 297.03 crore gross at the box office in the South Indian states. With some more shows to go, the film will add a few more lakhs by the end of today, day 40. With such an extraordinary run, the magnum opus has now surpassed Avatar 2 (296.9 crore gross) to become the highest-grossing non-South film in the South Indian states, which is simply unbelievable. It’s another feather in the hat of Aditya Dhar’s directorial!

Can Dhurandhar 2 reach the 300 crore milestone down South?

As mentioned above, Dhurandhar 2 has already crossed 297 crore gross in the South Indian states. To reach the 300 crore milestone, it needs only 3 crore more, which seems like a small distance to cover, but given the film’s slow pace, it might just miss the major milestone. Nonetheless, it’s already a historic success down South. For Bollywood, it is leading the charts by a huge margin.

Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan is the second-highest-grossing Bollywood film in the South Indian states, with 188.13 crore gross. In comparison, the Ranveer Singh starrer is ahead of Jawan by a huge margin of 108.9 crore.

Advertisement

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Bhooth Bangla Worldwide Box Office Day 10: Needs Less Than 25 Crore To Become Akshay Kumar’s 3rd Highest-Grossing Film Post-COVID

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News